2016 Central Ohio Trick-or-Treat and Trunk-or-Treat Times

pumpkinThe list below is sorted by day in alphabetical order. If your community isn’t listed, or there is an error in our list, please respond in the comment section at the bottom of the page.

Have a fun and safe time trick-or-treating with your family!

 

If you’d like to see what events The River will be at, you can check that out here.

 

 

 

Community Trick-or-Treat Times:

Community Trunk-or-Treat Times:

Thursday, October 27

Athens 5:30-6:30PM

Bellefontaine 6:00-7:30 PM

Bremen 6:30-8:00 PM

Chillicothe 6:00-7:30 PM

Coshocton 4:00-5:30 PM

Granville 5:30-7:00 PM

Greenfield 6:00-8:00 PM

Heath 5:30-7:00 PM

Johnsville 5:00-7:00 PM

Lancaster 6:00-7:30 PM

Laurelville 6:00-7:00 PM

Lexington 5:30-7:00 PM

Mansfield 5:30-7:00 PM

Newark 5:30-7:00 PM

Pleasantville 6:00-7:30 PM

Russells Point 6:00-7:30 PM

Thornville 6:00-8:00 PM

Village of Baltimore 6:00-7:30 PM

Village of Carrol 6:00-7:30 PM

Village of Thornville 6:00-8:00 PM

Village of Thurston 6:00-7:30 PM

Washington Courthouse 6:00-8:00 PM

Saturday, October 29

Amanda 6:00-7:30 PM

Cardington 5:00–6:30 PM

Chesterville 5:00–6:00 PM

Circleville 4:00-5:30 PM

Etna Township 7:00-9:00 PM

Fulton 5:00–6:30 PM

Marengo 5:00–6:30 PM

Mount Gilead 5:00-6:00 PM

Pataskala 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Sparta 5:00–6:00 PM

Sunday, October 30

Portsmouth 5:30-7:30 PM

Monday, October 31

Berlin Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Bexley 5:30-7:00 PM

Blendon Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Bucyrus 5:00-7:00 PM

Cambridge 5:30-7:00 PM

Canal Winchester 5:30-7:30 PM

Clinton Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Columbus 6:00-8:00 PM

Commercial Point 6:00-8:00 PM

Concord Township 6:00-7:00 PM

Crooksville 6:00-8:00 PM

Delaware 6:00-8:00 PM

Dublin 6:00-8:00 PM

Edison 5:00–6:00 PM

Franklin Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Gahanna 6:00-8:00 PM

Galena 6:00-7:30 PM

Genoa Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Glouster 6:00-8:00 PM

Grandview Heights 6:00-8:00 PM

Grove City 6:00-8:00 PM

Groveport 5:30-7:00 PM

Hamilton Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Hanover 6:00-8:00 PM

Hilliard 6:00-8:00 PM

Jacksonville 6:00-8:00 PM

Jefferson Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Lakeview 6:00-7:30 PM

London 6:00-8:00 PM

Madison Township 5:30-7:30 PM

Marion 5:30-7:30 PM

Marysville 6:00-8:00 PM

Mechanicsburg 6:00-8:00PM

Mifflin Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Minerva Park 6:00-8:00 PM

Mount Sterling 5:30-7:00 PM

Mount Vernon 5:30-7:00 PM

New Albany 6:00-8:00 PM

New Concord 6:00-7:00 PM

New Lexington 5:30-7:00 PM

North Lewisburg 6:00-7:30 PM

Norwich Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Obetz 5:30-7:00 PM

Orange Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Ostrander 6:00-8:00 PM

Perry Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Pickerington 6:00-8:00 PM

Piketon 6:00-8:00 PM

Plain City 6:00-8:00 PM

Powell 6:00-8:00 PM

Prairie Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Reynoldsburg 6:00-8:00 PM

Sharon Township 6:00-8:00 PM

Shawnee Hills 6:00-8:00 PM

Sunbury 6:00-8:00 PM

Upper Arlington 6:00-8:00 PM

Urbana 5:00-7:00 PM

Village of Harrisburg 5:30-9:00 PM

Village of Hartford 6:00-7:30 PM

Village of Johnstown 6:00-7:30 PM

Village of Lithopolis 5:30-7:30 PM

Village of Marble Cliff 6:00-8:00 PM

Waverly 5:30-7:30 PM

Westerville 6:00-8:00 PM

Whitehall 6:00-8:00 PM

Worthington 6:00-8:00 PM

Zanesville 5:30-7:00 PM

Wednesday, October 26

Pleasant Chapel Trunk ‘N Treat

3225 Old Mill Road Lancaster Oh 43130
6:30pm – 8:00PM

Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church
Trunk or Treat

1636 Graham Road Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068
6:30pm – 8:00PM

Thursday, October 27

Grace Polaris Church Trunk-or-Treat

8225 Worthington Galena Rd, Westerville OH
6-8PM

Saturday, October 29

Tabernacle Baptist Church Trunk-Or-Treat

221 East Main St, Chillicothe OH
5-7PM

Living By Faith Ministries Trunk-or-Treat

8557 State Route 56 E. Circleville, OH
5:30-7:30PM

Sunday, October 30

Church of the Messiah Trunk-or-Treat

51 N State St, Westerville, OH 43081
5– 6PM

Community Wesleyan Church Trunk-or-Treat

36 E. Canal St. Newark, OH
3:30-5:30PM

Linworth United Methodist Church
Trunk-or-Treat

7070 Bent Tree Blvd. Columbus, OH 43235
3:30-5:30PM

Shepherd Church of the Nazarene

425 S Hamilton Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230

5:30-8:00PM

CenterPoint Gahanna

620 McCutcheon Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230

2-4PM

