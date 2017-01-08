2016 Central Ohio Trick-or-Treat and Trunk-or-Treat Times
The list below is sorted by day in alphabetical order. If your community isn’t listed, or there is an error in our list, please respond in the comment section at the bottom of the page.
Have a fun and safe time trick-or-treating with your family!
Community Trick-or-Treat Times:
Community Trunk-or-Treat Times:
Thursday, October 27
Athens 5:30-6:30PM
Bellefontaine 6:00-7:30 PM
Bremen 6:30-8:00 PM
Chillicothe 6:00-7:30 PM
Coshocton 4:00-5:30 PM
Granville 5:30-7:00 PM
Greenfield 6:00-8:00 PM
Heath 5:30-7:00 PM
Johnsville 5:00-7:00 PM
Lancaster 6:00-7:30 PM
Laurelville 6:00-7:00 PM
Lexington 5:30-7:00 PM
Mansfield 5:30-7:00 PM
Newark 5:30-7:00 PM
Pleasantville 6:00-7:30 PM
Russells Point 6:00-7:30 PM
Thornville 6:00-8:00 PM
Village of Baltimore 6:00-7:30 PM
Village of Carrol 6:00-7:30 PM
Village of Thornville 6:00-8:00 PM
Village of Thurston 6:00-7:30 PM
Washington Courthouse 6:00-8:00 PM
Saturday, October 29
Amanda 6:00-7:30 PM
Cardington 5:00–6:30 PM
Chesterville 5:00–6:00 PM
Circleville 4:00-5:30 PM
Etna Township 7:00-9:00 PM
Fulton 5:00–6:30 PM
Marengo 5:00–6:30 PM
Mount Gilead 5:00-6:00 PM
Pataskala 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Sparta 5:00–6:00 PM
Sunday, October 30
Portsmouth 5:30-7:30 PM
Monday, October 31
Berlin Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Bexley 5:30-7:00 PM
Blendon Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Bucyrus 5:00-7:00 PM
Cambridge 5:30-7:00 PM
Canal Winchester 5:30-7:30 PM
Clinton Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Columbus 6:00-8:00 PM
Commercial Point 6:00-8:00 PM
Concord Township 6:00-7:00 PM
Crooksville 6:00-8:00 PM
Delaware 6:00-8:00 PM
Dublin 6:00-8:00 PM
Edison 5:00–6:00 PM
Franklin Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Gahanna 6:00-8:00 PM
Galena 6:00-7:30 PM
Genoa Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Glouster 6:00-8:00 PM
Grandview Heights 6:00-8:00 PM
Grove City 6:00-8:00 PM
Groveport 5:30-7:00 PM
Hamilton Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Hanover 6:00-8:00 PM
Hilliard 6:00-8:00 PM
Jacksonville 6:00-8:00 PM
Jefferson Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Lakeview 6:00-7:30 PM
London 6:00-8:00 PM
Madison Township 5:30-7:30 PM
Marion 5:30-7:30 PM
Marysville 6:00-8:00 PM
Mechanicsburg 6:00-8:00PM
Mifflin Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Minerva Park 6:00-8:00 PM
Mount Sterling 5:30-7:00 PM
Mount Vernon 5:30-7:00 PM
New Albany 6:00-8:00 PM
New Concord 6:00-7:00 PM
New Lexington 5:30-7:00 PM
North Lewisburg 6:00-7:30 PM
Norwich Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Obetz 5:30-7:00 PM
Orange Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Ostrander 6:00-8:00 PM
Perry Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Pickerington 6:00-8:00 PM
Piketon 6:00-8:00 PM
Plain City 6:00-8:00 PM
Powell 6:00-8:00 PM
Prairie Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Reynoldsburg 6:00-8:00 PM
Sharon Township 6:00-8:00 PM
Shawnee Hills 6:00-8:00 PM
Sunbury 6:00-8:00 PM
Upper Arlington 6:00-8:00 PM
Urbana 5:00-7:00 PM
Village of Harrisburg 5:30-9:00 PM
Village of Hartford 6:00-7:30 PM
Village of Johnstown 6:00-7:30 PM
Village of Lithopolis 5:30-7:30 PM
Village of Marble Cliff 6:00-8:00 PM
Waverly 5:30-7:30 PM
Westerville 6:00-8:00 PM
Whitehall 6:00-8:00 PM
Worthington 6:00-8:00 PM
Zanesville 5:30-7:00 PM
Wednesday, October 26
Pleasant Chapel Trunk ‘N Treat
3225 Old Mill Road Lancaster Oh 43130
6:30pm – 8:00PM
Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church
Trunk or Treat
1636 Graham Road Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068
6:30pm – 8:00PM
Thursday, October 27
Grace Polaris Church Trunk-or-Treat
8225 Worthington Galena Rd, Westerville OH
6-8PM
Saturday, October 29
Tabernacle Baptist Church Trunk-Or-Treat
221 East Main St, Chillicothe OH
5-7PM
Living By Faith Ministries Trunk-or-Treat
8557 State Route 56 E. Circleville, OH
5:30-7:30PM
Sunday, October 30
Church of the Messiah Trunk-or-Treat
51 N State St, Westerville, OH 43081
5– 6PM
Community Wesleyan Church Trunk-or-Treat
36 E. Canal St. Newark, OH
3:30-5:30PM
Linworth United Methodist Church
Trunk-or-Treat
7070 Bent Tree Blvd. Columbus, OH 43235
3:30-5:30PM
Shepherd Church of the Nazarene
425 S Hamilton Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230
5:30-8:00PM
CenterPoint Gahanna
620 McCutcheon Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230
2-4PM
2 Comments
Leave a Comment
Please add one more to the list:
Sunday, October 30
2-4 pm
CenterPoint Gahanna
620 McCutcheon Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230
Thanks, Dave! It’s been added to the list!