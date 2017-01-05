40 Day Challenge
If you’re one of the many who found 104.9 the River during our all-Christmas music celebration, we’re so happy you’re still listening. Thanks for taking our 40 Day Challenge to a more positive outlook on life. If you notice a difference or if you have an encouraging story to share we’d love to hear from you. You can call us at 614-479-1049 or share your story by commenting at the bottom of this page. If this is new to you, it’s not too late to sign-up! Just text 40DayChallenge to 64636 or sign up for a weekly email.
Jan. 2, 2017 Encouragement:
In order to love, you have to know that you are loved. So first things first – let that sink in. You are loved………. Ok. Good. Now take that love you’ve been given and let it impact the people around you. How, you ask? Pick one of these three things today and give it a whirl…or pick all three if you’re feeling like a 40 Day Challenge rockstar:
- Give grace to a person who wrongs you today.
- Secretly do a random act of kindness for someone.
- Say “thank you” to someone…and really mean it.
Dec. 27, 2016 Encouragement:
Love to listen to you guys love reading these encouraging words i went thur a very much unwanted divorce.my daughter has been putting me down.now has pulled away from me.i found out i have breast cancer. But i love the lord he is in control