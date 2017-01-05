If you’re one of the many who found 104.9 the River during our all-Christmas music celebration, we’re so happy you’re still listening. Thanks for taking our 40 Day Challenge to a more positive outlook on life. If you notice a difference or if you have an encouraging story to share we’d love to hear from you. You can call us at 614-479-1049 or share your story by commenting at the bottom of this page. If this is new to you, it’s not too late to sign-up! Just text 40DayChallenge to 64636 or sign up for a weekly email.

Jan. 2, 2017 Encouragement:

Love leaves legacy. How you treated other people, not your wealth or accomplishments, is the most enduring impact you can leave on earth. –Rick Warren

In order to love, you have to know that you are loved. So first things first – let that sink in. You are loved………. Ok. Good. Now take that love you’ve been given and let it impact the people around you. How, you ask? Pick one of these three things today and give it a whirl…or pick all three if you’re feeling like a 40 Day Challenge rockstar:

Give grace to a person who wrongs you today. Secretly do a random act of kindness for someone. Say “thank you” to someone…and really mean it.

Dec. 27, 2016 Encouragement:

“I used to think you had to be special for God to use you, but now I know you simply need to say yes.” ― Bob Goff

So often we think about how we need to arrive at a certain place in life to be used, but the truth is God can use you anywhere, anytime. We’re so glad you decided to take the 40 Day Challenge with us, because by saying “yes” to a more positive 2017, you’re being open to change, to growth, and to joy.