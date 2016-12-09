8 Tips To Help You Drink More Water | Healthy Lifestyles
Throughout my healthy lifestyle journey the one thing that I’ve continued to struggle with is drinking enough water. I just had a chat with my trainer friend about some new goals I wanted to reach. Her first question was, “How is your water intake?”
I had to admit it was pretty terrible.
She explained to me how important it is to stay hydrated every day. Drinking water improves your digestion and even helps clear your skin. Drinking water can also aid in weight loss and keep your teeth and gums healthy. Sounds like a win to me, but drinking at least 60 ounces of water a day still seemed pretty daunting. Luckily I’ve found some ways to help you win “the water battle”.
Tips & Tricks To Help You Drink More Water:
- Buy a pretty water bottle and carry it with you all day. You can decorate and personalize it. Do whatever it takes to make you want to carry that water bottle!
- Spice your water up with some fruit. Giving it a nice flavor will make you want to drink more. People even have special water bottles that diffuse the fruit in your water, or you can keep it simple and just add fruit directly into your cup.
- Set an alarm every hour. As soon as it goes off drink a cup of water.
- Drink a cup of water before every meal. This will also help in making you feel full before you eat.
- Use an app like Waterlogged which helps you to track, store, log and analyze your water consumption. (If you don’t have an iPhone, you can try Hydro Coach on your Android.)
- Use a straw. You’ll drink more of it faster.
- Make it a part of your daily routine, in the morning after your cup of coffee, drink a cup of water with it or drink a glass before you brush your teeth in the evening.
- Grab a friend for accountability. You can even make it friendly game between the two of you.
Share your favorite way to drink more water with us!
- Andes Mint Cookies - December 9, 2016
- Christmas Specials and Movie Guide 2016 - November 23, 2016
- Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes - November 21, 2016
- Helpful Ways to Relieve Sciatica Pain - September 23, 2016
- Stretching is Just as Important as Exercise | Healthy Lifestyles - July 20, 2016
- Workout at the Pool | Healthy Lifestyles - June 22, 2016
- 5 Tips For Meal Prep | Healthy Lifestyles - June 8, 2016
- What To Do In A Time Crunch | Healthy Lifestyles - May 11, 2016
- Working Out At The Park | Healthy Lifestyles - April 28, 2016
- “Fall Down 7 Times, Get Up 8” – Don’t Give Up! - April 5, 2016
Back To Blog
4 Comments
Leave a Comment
Thank you Olivia for the tips and tricks in drinking more water. My children struggles from drinking enough water so what I’ve read here will be very helpful. Great post!
Laurie – So glad you enjoyed the blog I appreciate you reading it. :-)
Faylin – Congrats to you on the decision to start drinking more water. We can be water buddies since it’s something that’s so hard for me to do. There are many different types of combinations that you can do for infused water. My best suggestion would be to start with your favorite fruit. If you know that you love the fruit it will make you want to drink your water more. For me I love strawberries in mine. I’m about to try another combination that’s actually strawberries, cucumbers and kiwi. I’ll let you know how it goes. ;-) Be creative and there are also tons of recipes on pinterest. Keep me updated on how it’s going. :-)
I have a really hard time with drinking water as much as I should and am honestly lucky if I can get a sip in each day. However, I want to start drinking more and so I just bought some bottled water today. I really like the idea of using fruit to give the water more flavor and might try doing that. What type of fruit would you suggest that I use to diffuse in the water?
Your body needs water to thrive, which is why you see so many great benefits from drinking it. Great information, thanks for sharing!