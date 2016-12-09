8 Tips To Help You Drink More Water | Healthy Lifestyles

Throughout my healthy lifestyle journey the one thing that I’ve continued to struggle with is drinking enough water. I just had a chat with my trainer friend about some new goals I wanted to reach. Her first question was, “How is your water intake?”

I had to admit it was pretty terrible.

She explained to me how important it is to stay hydrated every day. Drinking water improves your digestion and even helps clear your skin. Drinking water can also aid in weight loss and keep your teeth and gums healthy. Sounds like a win to me, but drinking at least 60 ounces of water a day still seemed pretty daunting. Luckily I’ve found some ways to help you win “the water battle”.

Tips & Tricks To Help You Drink More Water:

Buy a pretty water bottle and carry it with you all day. You can decorate and personalize it. Do whatever it takes to make you want to carry that water bottle! Spice your water up with some fruit. Giving it a nice flavor will make you want to drink more. People even have special water bottles that diffuse the fruit in your water, or you can keep it simple and just add fruit directly into your cup. Set an alarm every hour. As soon as it goes off drink a cup of water. Drink a cup of water before every meal. This will also help in making you feel full before you eat. Use an app like Waterlogged which helps you to track, store, log and analyze your water consumption. (If you don’t have an iPhone, you can try Hydro Coach on your Android.) Use a straw. You’ll drink more of it faster. Make it a part of your daily routine, in the morning after your cup of coffee, drink a cup of water with it or drink a glass before you brush your teeth in the evening. Grab a friend for accountability. You can even make it friendly game between the two of you.

Share your favorite way to drink more water with us!

