Best Kitchen Gadgets
There’s a gadget for just about anything you can imagine to help make “life easier” in the kitchen. Ultimately, they just end up stuffed in the back of your cabinets or pantry unnoticed in their shining moment of need.
But I’m here to sort out the most necessary & genius kitchen doo-did’s. Seriously, there’s no forgetting these who-zit’s.
- Bags of chips, rejoice! You will not go to waste with this Bag Re-Sealer!
- Do not fear Thanksgiving dinner with this 3-tiered oven rack.
- This silicone steam strainer makes preparing those veggies a snap!
- And while we’re on the subject of strainers…check this over-the-sink strainer board out!
- Half eaten fruits and veggies? No big deal, thanks to food huggers. (plus, how cute is that name?)
- Easily cut onions, without the smell of them getting on your hands, plus even cutting! Onion Holder/ Odor Remover
- Pizza night is a weekly event, so these Pizza Scissors will come in very handy.
- This Pancake Batter Dispenser will have you pouring perfect pancakes on Saturday mornings.
- Getting the most use from those fresh herbs, this Herb Zipper doubles as a measuring cup as well!
- Draining liquids from a pan has never looked so…easy. Check out this Silpoura Clip On Spout!
These helpful & relevant thing-a-ma-bob’s are truly going to be your kitchen’s shining stars!
I see that pressure cooker is not a bad kitchen appliance ! Compared to slow cooker, which is recommended by most of bloggers, it speed up the cooking process but still makes the quality of the dish as good as the slow cooker does!