Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookie Recipe
Chocolate chip cookies are great, don’t get me wrong. But every once in a while butterscotch needs its moment in the spotlight. And fall, my friends, is that moment.
Their soft-to-chewy ratio is spot on, and when you dip these butterscotch oatmeal cookies in coffee (wiping drool from my face right now), you’ll have a hard time stopping yourself from eating the whole plate.
For you lovers of chocolate chips, you can easily make a half butterscotch, half chocolate chip batch… or just make the whole batch chocolate chip if you want! They’re easily interchangeable.
Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookies
Serves: 24
Prep Time: 1 hr. 20 min.
Bake Time: 10 min.
Oven: 350°F
You’ll need 2x mixing bowls, 2x baking sheets, , some saran wrap or foil, and if you want to make it easy on yourself at the end, a 1” ice cream scoop (with the handle that releases the ice cream)…It’s not necessary but is certainly helpful.
Ingredients:
1 ½ c. all-purpose flour
1 ½ c. old-fashioned rolled oats (or quick-cooking oats)
½ c. firmly packed brown sugar
1 c. sugar
1 c. (2 sticks) of butter, softened
1 t. ground cinnamon
1 t. baking soda
1 large egg
1 c. semisweet butterscotch chips
Instructions:
1. Mix: In one bowl, combine flour, baking soda, and cinnamon and mix until blended.
2. Beat: In a separate bowl, beat together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy. Then beat in the egg and vanilla.
3. Blend: At a low speed, gradually add your flour mixture to your sugar and egg mixture until blended.
4. Fold & Chill: Fold in the oats and butterscotch chips. Cover with plastic / foil and chill for 1 hour.
5. Preheat Oven to 350°F: Go ahead and preheat your oven before your hour is up and grease your cookie sheets.
6. Assemble: Shape dough into 1” balls (or scoop them with a 1” ice cream scoop) and place about 2” apart on cookie sheets.
7. Bake: Bake each sheet at 350°F for approx. 10-12 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Put on baking racks to cool completely. Your cookies should be thinner and chewy, not big and puffy!
8. DIP IN COFFEE :)
