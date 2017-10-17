Uplifting & Encouraging ® 104.9 the River | Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookie Recipe | Uplifting & Encouraging ® 104.9 the River

Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookie Recipe

Chocolate chip cookies are great, don’t get me wrong. But every once in a while butterscotch needs its moment in the spotlight. And fall, my friends, is that moment.

Their soft-to-chewy ratio is spot on, and when you dip these butterscotch oatmeal cookies in coffee (wiping drool from my face right now), you’ll have a hard time stopping yourself from eating the whole plate.

For you lovers of chocolate chips, you can easily make a half butterscotch, half chocolate chip batch… or just make the whole batch chocolate chip if you want! They’re easily interchangeable.

 

Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookies

 

Serves: 24

Prep Time: 1 hr. 20 min.

Bake Time: 10 min.

Oven: 350°F

 

You’ll need 2x mixing bowls, 2x baking sheets, , some saran wrap or foil, and if you want to make it easy on yourself at the end, a 1” ice cream scoop (with the handle that releases the ice cream)…It’s not necessary but is certainly helpful.

 

Ingredients:

 

1 ½ c. all-purpose flour

1 ½ c. old-fashioned rolled oats (or quick-cooking oats)

½ c. firmly packed brown sugar

1 c. sugar

1 c. (2 sticks) of butter, softened

1 t. ground cinnamon

1 t. baking soda

1 large egg

1 c. semisweet butterscotch chips

 

 

Instructions:

 

1. Mix: In one bowl, combine flour, baking soda, and cinnamon and mix until blended.

 

 

2. Beat: In a separate bowl, beat together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy. Then beat in the egg and vanilla.

 

 

3. Blend: At a low speed, gradually add your flour mixture to your sugar and egg mixture until blended.

 

 

4. Fold & Chill: Fold in the oats and butterscotch chips. Cover with plastic / foil and chill for 1 hour.

 

 

5. Preheat Oven to 350°F: Go ahead and preheat your oven before your hour is up and grease your cookie sheets.

 

6. Assemble: Shape dough into 1” balls (or scoop them with a 1” ice cream scoop) and place about 2” apart on cookie sheets.

 

7. Bake: Bake each sheet at 350°F for approx. 10-12 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Put on baking racks to cool completely. Your cookies should be thinner and chewy, not big and puffy!

 

8. DIP IN COFFEE :)

 

 

Download Recipe

