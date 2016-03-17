Christmas Specials and Christmas Movie TV Guide
The Holiday Movie season is upon us. When the weather gets cold and your Christmas decorations are filling the house with joy, there’s nothing better than gathering the family together for a Christmas movie night. So grab the popcorn, warm jammies and hot cocoa and find your favorite Christmas special in our list.
List Updated November 3
We’ll be updating this list often as we find new specials. Check back often! If you find any schedule issues, or find Christmas specials or movies that we should list, let us know in the comment section below.
Broadcast TV Specials
Thursday, November 26
“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” NBC (9:00 a.m.)
“Charley Brown Thanksgiving” ABC ( 8:00 p.m.)
Friday, November 27
“Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” ABC (8:00-9:00 p.m.)
“Kung Fu Panda Holiday” CW ( 9:00-9:30 p.m.)
“Merry Madagascar” CW (9:30-10:00 p.m.)
Saturday, November 28
“Frosty the Snowman” CBS (9:00 p.m.)
“Yes, Virginia” CBS (9:30 p.m.)
“Merry Madagascar” CW (9:30 p.m.)
“Prep & Landing” ABC (8:00 p.m.)
“Prep & Landing Naughty vs. Nice” ABC ( 8:30 p.m.)
Sunday, November 29
“The Flight Before Christmas” CBS (8:00 p.m.)
“The Story of Santa Claus” CBS (9:00 p.m.)
Monday, November 30
“Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas Special” FOX (7:00 p.m.)
“It’s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown” ABC (8:00-9:00 p.m.)
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” ABC (9:00-10:00 p.m.)
“The Great Holiday Baking Show” ABC – SERIES PREMIERE – (10:00-11:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, December 2
“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” NBC (8:00 p.m.)
Thursday, December 3
“Toy Story That Time Forgot” ABC (8:00-8:30 p.m.) (Rebroadcast 12/2/14)
“Shrek the Halls” ABC (8:30-9:00 p.m.)
“CMA Country Christmas” ABC (9:00-11:00 p.m.)
Monday, December 7
“The Great Christmas Light Fight” ABC (8:00- 10:00 p.m.)
“I Love Lucy Christmas Special” CBS (8:00 p.m.)
“The Great Holiday Baking Show” ABC (10:00-11:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, December 9
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” CBS ( 8:00 p.m.)
Thursday, December 10
“Toy Story 20th Anniversary Special” ABC (8:00-9:00 p.m.)
“Toy Story” ABC (9:00-11:00 p.m., ET)
Monday, December 14
“The Great Christmas Light Fight” ABC (8:00- 10:00 p.m.)
“The Great Holiday Baking Show” ABC (10:00-11:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, December 15
“Toy Story That Time Forgot” ABC See Dec. 3 (8:00-8:30 p.m.) Repeat
“Shrek The Halls” ABC See Dec. 3 (8:30-9:00 p.m.) Repeat
Thursday, December 17
“Disney Prep & Landing” ABC (8:00-8:30 p.m., ET)
“Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice” ABC (8:30-9:00 p.m.)
Saturday, December 19
“I Want A Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!” ABC (8:00-9:00 p.m.)
Monday, December 21
“The Great Christmas Light Fight” ABC – SEASON FINALE (8:00-10:00 p.m.)
The Great Holiday Baking Show ABC – SEASON FINALE (10:00-11:00 p.m.)
Thursday, December 24
“It’s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown” ABC (8:00-9:00 p.m.) Repeat
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” ABC – (9:00-10:00 p.m.) Repeat
Friday, December 25
“CMA Country Christmas” ABC (8:00-10:00 p.m.) Repeat
Monday, December 28
“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” ABC (8:00-9:00 p.m.)
“Rudolph’s Shiny New Year” ABC (9:00-10:00 p.m.)
Thursday, December 31
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2016” ABC (8:00-11:00 p.m.; 11:30 p.m.-2:13 a.m.)
Netflix Christmas Movies
Netflix Christmas Films
Christmas with the Kranks
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Jingle all the Way
Mrs. Santa Claus
The Christmas Box
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
The 12 Dogs of Christmas 2
Snowglobe
Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus
ABC Family 25 Days of Christmas Movies Schedule 2015
Monday, November 30
5PM Jingle All The Way
7PM Disney’s A Christmas Carol
9PM The Polar Express
Tuesday, December 1
7:00-9:30 AM The Preacher’s Wife
11:00 AM-1:00 PM Disney’s A Christmas Carol
1:00–2:30 PM Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
2:30 PM–3:30 PM The Life And Adventures Of Santa Claus
3:30–4:00 PM Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
4:00–6:00 PM Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
6:00–7:00 PM The Year Without A Santa Claus
7:00–9:00 PM The Polar Express
12:00–1:00 AM The Year Without A Santa Claus
1:00–2:00 AM Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
Wednesday, December 2
7:00–9:00 AM The Christmas Shoes
9:00–9:30 AM Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
11:00 AM–12:30 PM Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
12:30–1:30 PM A Miser Brothers Christmas
1:30–2:30 PM Jack Frost (1979)
2:30–3:30 PM Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
3:30–6:00 PM Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
6:00–8:45 PM Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
8:45–11:00 PM The Santa Clause
12:00–2:00 AM Snow
Thursday, December 3
7:00–9:00 AM Christmas In Boston
9:00–9:30 AM Mickey’s Christmas Carol
1:45–4:00 PM I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
4:00–6:00 PM Jack Frost (1998)
6:00–8:15 PM The Santa Clause
8:15–11:00 PM Fred Claus
12:00–2:00 AM SNOW 2: Brain Freeze
Friday, December 4
7:00-9:00 AM Me The Santas
9:00-9:30 AM The First Christmas: The Story Of The First Christmas Snow
11:00 AM–12:00 PM Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
12:00–2:00 PM Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
2:00–4:00 PM Jack Frost (1998)
4:00–6:00 PM I’ll Be Home For Christmas
6:00–7:00 PM Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
7:00–9:30 PM Fred Claus
9:30–11:50 PM Elf
11:50 PM–2:00 AM Prancer
Saturday, December 5
7:00–8:00 AM Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
8:00–10:00 AM Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
10:00 AM–12:15 PM I’ll Be Home For Christmas
12:15–3:00 PM Prancer
3:00–4:00 PM The Year Without A Santa Claus
4:00–5:00 PM Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
5:00–7:15 PM The Polar Express
7:15–9:30 PM Elf
9:30 PM–12:30 AM Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
12:30–2:00 AM Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Sunday, December 6
7:00–9:00 AM A Very Brady Christmas
9:00–11:00 AM Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
11:00 AM–12:00 PM The Year Without A Santa Claus
12:00–12:30 PM The Little Drummer Boy
12:30-2:30 PM Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:30–4:45 PM The Polar Express
4:45–6:30 PM Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30–9:30 PM Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
9:30-10:00 PM Beyond The Shadows: The Making Of Shadowhunters
10:00 PM-12:00 AM National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Monday, December 7
7:00–9:00 AM Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
9:00–9:30 AM The Little Drummer Boy
11:00 AM–1:00 PM Three Days
4:00–6:30 PM Fred Claus
6:30–8:45 PM National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
8:45–11:00 PM The Santa Clause
12:00-2:00 AM The Mistle-Tones
Tuesday, December 8
7:00–9:30 AM Fred Claus
11:00 AM–1:00 PM Secr Santa
1:00–3:00 PM The Mistle-Tones
3:00-4:00 PM Pinocchio’s Christmas
4:00-6:00 PM Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:00–6:30 PM Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
6:30–8:45 PM The Santa Clause
8:45–11:00 PM The Polar Express
12:00–2:00 AM Snowglobe
Wednesday, December 9
7:00–9:00 AM 12 Dates Of Christmas
9:00–9:30 AM The Little Drummer Boy Book Ii
11:00 AM-12:10 PM Pinocchio’s Christmas
12:10–2:20 PM Prancer
2:20–4:30 PM Snowglobe
4:30–6:00 PM Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
6:00–6:30 PM Mickey’s Christmas Carol
6:30–8:45 PM The Polar Express
8:45–11:00 PM Elf
12:00–1:00 AM The Year Without A Santa Claus
1:00–2:00 AM Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
Thursday, December 10
7:00–9:30 AM Prancer
11:00-11:30 AM Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
11:30 AM–12:00 PM Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
12:00–2:00 PM Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
2:00–2:30 PM Mickey’s Christmas Carol
2:30–4:00 PM Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
4:00-4:30 PM The Little Drummer Boy
4:30–5:30 PM Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
5:30–6:30 PM The Year Without A Santa Claus
6:30–8:45 PM Elf
8:45–11:00 PM National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
12:00–2:00 AM Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Friday, December 11
7:00-9:00 AM Desperately Seeking Santa
9:00–9:30 AM Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
11:00 AM–1:00 PM Holiday In Handcuffs
1:00-4:00 PM The Family Man
4:00–6:45 PM Fred Claus
6:45–9:00 PM National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:00 PM- 12:00 AM Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
12:00–1:00 AM Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
1:00–2:00 AM The Year Without A Santa Claus
Saturday, December 12
7:00–8:00 AM Jack Frost (1979)
8:00–9:45 AM Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
9:45–11:30 AM Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
11:30 AM-12:15 PM The Bells Of Fraggle Rock
12:15-1:20 PM Emm Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas
1:20–2:30 PM The Year Without A Santa Claus
2:30–3:30 PM Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
3:30–4:00 PM Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
4:00–6:00 PM Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
6:00–9:00 PM Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
9:00–11:15 PM Elf
11:15 PM–2:00 AM Fred Claus
Sunday, December 13
7:00–8:45 AM Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
8:45–10:25 AM Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
10:25-11:05 AM The Bells Of Fraggle Rock
11:05 AM-12:10 PM Emm Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas
12:10–2:15 PM Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
2:15–4:30 PM Elf
Monday, December 14
7:00-9:00 AM Mr. St. Nick
9:00-9:30 AM ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas
11:00–11:30 AM Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
11:30 AM–2:00 PM Charlie And The Chocolate Factory
8:45–11:00 PM The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00–2:00 AM Snow
Tuesday, December 15
1:00–3:00 PM Santa Baby
3:00–5:00 PM Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
5:00–6:00 PM Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
6:00–8:15 PM The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:15–10:30 PM Elf
10:30–11:00 PM The Little Drummer Boy
12:00–2:00 AM Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Wednesday, December 16
7:00–9:00 AM Three Days
9:00–9:30 AM The Little Drummer Boy
11:00 AM-2:00 PM The Family Man
2:00–4:00 PM Christmas In Boston
4:00–5:00 PM Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
5:00–6:00 PM The Year Without A Santa Claus
6:00–8:15 PM Elf
8:15–10:30 PM The Polar Express
10:30-11:00 PM Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
Thursday, December 17
7:00–10:15 AM The Family Man
10:15 AM–1:30 PM Love Actually
1:30–4:15 PM The Preacher’s Wife
4:15–6:30 PM Snow
6:30–8:45 PM The Polar Express
8:45–11:00 PM Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Friday, December 18
7:00–9:45 AM The Preacher’s Wife
9:45 AM–12:00 PM Christmas Cupid
12:00–2:00 PM The Mistle-Tones
2:00–4:15 PM Snow 2: Brain Freeze
4:15–6:30 PM DISNEY’S A Christmas Carol
6:30-7:00 PM DISNEY’S Prep & Landing
7:00–7:30 PM DISNEY’S Prep & Landing naughty vs. nice
7:30–9:45 PM The Santa Clause
9:45 PM–12:00 AM The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Saturday, December 19
7:00–9:30 AM Prancer
9:30–10:30 AM Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
10:30 AM–12:30 PM Jack Frost (1998
12:30–2:30 PM Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
2:30–3:00 PM Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
3:00–4:05 PM The Year Without A Santa Claus
4:05–5:15 PM Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
5:15–7:30 PM The Santa Clause
7:30–9:45 PM The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:45 PM–12:00 AM National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Sunday, December 20
7:00–8:00 AM Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
8:00–10:00 AM Jack Frost (1998
10:00 AM–12:45 PM Prancer
12:45–3:00 PM Disney’s A Christmas Carol
3:00–4:45 PM Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:45–7:00 PM The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:00–9:15 PM National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:15–11:30 PM Elf
11:30 PM-12:00 AM Mickey’s Christmas Carol
Monday, December 21
7:00–9:00 AM Prancer
9:00–11:15 AM Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:15 AM–1:00 PM Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:00–2:00 PM Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
2:00–2:30 PM Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
2:30–4:30 PM The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30–6:30 PM Snowglobe
6:30–8:45 PM Elf
8:45–11:00 PM The Santa Clause
12:00–2:00 AM Jack Frost (1998)
Tuesday, December 22
7:00–8:00 AM Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
8:00–10:00 AM 12 Dates Of Christmas
10:00 AM–12:00 PM Holidaze
12:00–2:15 PM Christmas Cupid
2:15–4:30 PM Jack Frost (1998
4:30–5:30 PM The Year Without A Santa Claus
5:30–6:30 PM Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
6:30–8:45 PM The Santa Clause
8:45–11:00 PM The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Wednesday, December 23
7:00–9:00 AM The Mistle-Tones
9:00–11:00 AM Holiday In Handcuffs
11:00 AM–1:00 PM Santa Baby
1:00–3:15 PM Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
3:15–4:15 PM Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
4:15–6:30 PM Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
6:30–7:00 PM Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
7:00–7:30 PM Mickey’s Christmas Carol
7:30–9:45 PM The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:45 PM–12:00 AM National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
12:00–2:00 AM Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Thursday, December 24
7:00–9:00 AM Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
9:00–9:30 AM The Little Drummer Boy
11:00 AM–1:00 PM Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
1:00–3:15 PM Prancer
3:15–5:00 PM Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:00–5:30 PM DISNEY’S Prep & Landing
5:30–6:00 PM DISNEY’S Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
6:30–8:45 PM National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
8:45–11:00 PM Elf
12:00–2:00 AM The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, December 25
7:00–9:30 AM Prancer
11:00–11:30 AM Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
11:30 AM–12:30 PM Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
12:30–2:15 PM Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:15–4:30 PM The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30–5:00 PM Disney∙Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
5:00–7:15 PM Elf
7:15–11:00 PM Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone
12:00–1:00 AM Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
1:00–2:00 AM The Year Without A Santa Claus
Keep up the spectacular work !! Lovin’ it!