Christmas Specials and Christmas Movie TV Guide

Christmas-TV-GuideThe Holiday Movie season is upon us. When the weather gets cold and your Christmas decorations are filling the house with joy, there’s nothing better than gathering the family together for a Christmas movie night. So grab the popcorn, warm jammies and hot cocoa and find your favorite Christmas special in our list.

List Updated November 3

We’ll be updating this list often as we find new specials. Check back often! If you find any schedule issues, or find Christmas specials or movies that we should list, let us know in the comment section below.

 

 

Broadcast TV Specials

Thursday, November 26

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” NBC (9:00 a.m.)

“Charley Brown Thanksgiving” ABC ( 8:00 p.m.)

Friday, November 27

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” ABC (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

“Kung Fu Panda Holiday” CW ( 9:00-9:30 p.m.)

“Merry Madagascar” CW (9:30-10:00 p.m.)

Saturday, November 28

“Frosty the Snowman” CBS (9:00 p.m.)

“Yes, Virginia” CBS (9:30 p.m.)

“Merry Madagascar” CW (9:30 p.m.)

“Prep & Landing” ABC (8:00 p.m.)

“Prep & Landing Naughty vs. Nice” ABC ( 8:30 p.m.)

Sunday, November 29

“The Flight Before Christmas” CBS (8:00 p.m.)

“The Story of Santa Claus” CBS (9:00 p.m.)

Monday, November 30

“Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas Special” FOX (7:00 p.m.)

“It’s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown” ABC  (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” ABC (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

“The Great Holiday Baking Show” ABC  – SERIES PREMIERE – (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, December 2

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” NBC (8:00 p.m.)

Thursday, December 3

“Toy Story That Time Forgot” ABC  (8:00-8:30 p.m.) (Rebroadcast 12/2/14)

“Shrek the Halls” ABC (8:30-9:00 p.m.)

“CMA Country Christmas” ABC (9:00-11:00 p.m.)

Monday, December 7

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” ABC (8:00- 10:00 p.m.)

“I Love Lucy Christmas Special” CBS (8:00 p.m.)

“The Great Holiday Baking Show” ABC (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, December 9 

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” CBS ( 8:00 p.m.)

Thursday, December 10

“Toy Story 20th Anniversary Special” ABC (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

“Toy Story” ABC (9:00-11:00 p.m., ET)

Monday, December 14

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” ABC (8:00- 10:00 p.m.)

“The Great Holiday Baking Show” ABC (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, December 15

“Toy Story That Time Forgot” ABC   See Dec. 3 (8:00-8:30 p.m.) Repeat

“Shrek The Halls” ABC See Dec. 3  (8:30-9:00 p.m.)  Repeat

Thursday, December 17

“Disney Prep & Landing” ABC (8:00-8:30 p.m., ET)

“Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice” ABC (8:30-9:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 19

“I Want A Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!” ABC (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

Monday, December 21

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” ABC – SEASON FINALE  (8:00-10:00 p.m.)

The Great Holiday Baking Show ABC – SEASON FINALE (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Thursday, December 24

“It’s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown” ABC (8:00-9:00 p.m.) Repeat

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” ABC – (9:00-10:00 p.m.) Repeat

Friday, December 25

“CMA Country Christmas” ABC (8:00-10:00 p.m.) Repeat

Monday, December 28

“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” ABC (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

“Rudolph’s Shiny New Year” ABC (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

Thursday, December 31

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2016” ABC   (8:00-11:00 p.m.; 11:30 p.m.-2:13 a.m.)

Netflix Christmas Movies

Netflix Christmas Films

Christmas with the Kranks

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Jingle all the Way

Mrs. Santa Claus

The Christmas Box

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

The 12 Dogs of Christmas 2

Snowglobe

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus

ABC Family 25 Days of Christmas Movies Schedule 2015

Monday, November 30

5PM Jingle All The Way
7PM Disney’s A Christmas Carol
9PM The Polar Express

Tuesday, December 1

7:00-9:30 AM The Preacher’s Wife
11:00 AM-1:00 PM Disney’s A Christmas Carol
1:00–2:30 PM  Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
2:30 PM–3:30 PM  The Life And Adventures Of Santa Claus
3:30–4:00 PM  Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
4:00–6:00 PM  Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
6:00–7:00 PM  The Year Without A Santa Claus
7:00–9:00 PM  The Polar Express
12:00–1:00 AM  The Year Without A Santa Claus
1:00–2:00 AM  Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

Wednesday, December 2

7:00–9:00 AM  The Christmas Shoes
9:00–9:30 AM  Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
11:00 AM–12:30 PM  Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
12:30–1:30 PM  A Miser Brothers Christmas
1:30–2:30 PM  Jack Frost (1979)
2:30–3:30 PM  Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
3:30–6:00 PM  Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
6:00–8:45 PM  Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
8:45–11:00 PM  The Santa Clause
12:00–2:00 AM  Snow

Thursday, December 3

7:00–9:00 AM  Christmas In Boston
9:00–9:30 AM  Mickey’s Christmas Carol
1:45–4:00 PM  I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
4:00–6:00 PM  Jack Frost (1998)
6:00–8:15 PM  The Santa Clause
8:15–11:00 PM  Fred Claus
12:00–2:00 AM  SNOW 2: Brain Freeze

Friday, December 4

7:00-9:00 AM  Me The Santas
9:00-9:30 AM  The First Christmas: The Story Of The First Christmas Snow
11:00 AM–12:00 PM  Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
12:00–2:00 PM  Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
2:00–4:00 PM  Jack Frost (1998)
4:00–6:00 PM  I’ll Be Home For Christmas
6:00–7:00 PM  Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
7:00–9:30 PM  Fred Claus
9:30–11:50 PM  Elf
11:50 PM–2:00 AM  Prancer

Saturday, December 5

7:00–8:00 AM  Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
8:00–10:00 AM  Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
10:00 AM–12:15 PM  I’ll Be Home For Christmas
12:15–3:00 PM  Prancer
3:00–4:00 PM  The Year Without A Santa Claus
4:00–5:00 PM  Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
5:00–7:15 PM  The Polar Express
7:15–9:30 PM  Elf
9:30 PM–12:30 AM  Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
12:30–2:00 AM  Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sunday, December 6

7:00–9:00 AM  A Very Brady Christmas
9:00–11:00 AM  Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
11:00 AM–12:00 PM  The Year Without A Santa Claus
12:00–12:30 PM  The Little Drummer Boy
12:30-2:30 PM  Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:30–4:45 PM  The Polar Express
4:45–6:30 PM  Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30–9:30 PM  Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
9:30-10:00 PM  Beyond The Shadows: The Making Of Shadowhunters
10:00 PM-12:00 AM  National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Monday, December 7

7:00–9:00 AM  Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
9:00–9:30 AM  The Little Drummer Boy
11:00 AM–1:00 PM  Three Days
4:00–6:30 PM  Fred Claus
6:30–8:45 PM  National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
8:45–11:00 PM  The Santa Clause
12:00-2:00 AM  The Mistle-Tones

Tuesday, December 8

7:00–9:30 AM  Fred Claus
11:00 AM–1:00 PM  Secr Santa
1:00–3:00 PM  The Mistle-Tones
3:00-4:00 PM  Pinocchio’s Christmas
4:00-6:00 PM  Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:00–6:30 PM  Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
6:30–8:45 PM  The Santa Clause
8:45–11:00 PM  The Polar Express
12:00–2:00 AM  Snowglobe

Wednesday, December 9

7:00–9:00 AM  12 Dates Of Christmas
9:00–9:30 AM  The Little Drummer Boy Book Ii
11:00 AM-12:10 PM  Pinocchio’s Christmas
12:10–2:20 PM  Prancer
2:20–4:30 PM  Snowglobe
4:30–6:00 PM  Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
6:00–6:30 PM  Mickey’s Christmas Carol
6:30–8:45 PM  The Polar Express
8:45–11:00 PM  Elf
12:00–1:00 AM  The Year Without A Santa Claus
1:00–2:00 AM  Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

Thursday, December 10

7:00–9:30 AM  Prancer
11:00-11:30 AM  Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
11:30 AM–12:00 PM  Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
12:00–2:00 PM  Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
2:00–2:30 PM  Mickey’s Christmas Carol
2:30–4:00 PM  Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
4:00-4:30 PM  The Little Drummer Boy
4:30–5:30 PM  Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
5:30–6:30 PM  The Year Without A Santa Claus
6:30–8:45 PM  Elf
8:45–11:00 PM  National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
12:00–2:00 AM  Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Friday, December 11

7:00-9:00 AM  Desperately Seeking Santa
9:00–9:30 AM  Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
11:00 AM–1:00 PM  Holiday In Handcuffs
1:00-4:00 PM  The Family Man
4:00–6:45 PM  Fred Claus
6:45–9:00 PM  National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:00 PM- 12:00 AM  Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
12:00–1:00 AM  Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
1:00–2:00 AM  The Year Without A Santa Claus

Saturday, December 12

7:00–8:00 AM  Jack Frost (1979)
8:00–9:45 AM  Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
9:45–11:30 AM  Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
11:30 AM-12:15 PM  The Bells Of Fraggle Rock
12:15-1:20 PM  Emm Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas
1:20–2:30 PM  The Year Without A Santa Claus
2:30–3:30 PM  Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
3:30–4:00 PM  Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
4:00–6:00 PM  Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
6:00–9:00 PM  Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
9:00–11:15 PM  Elf
11:15 PM–2:00 AM  Fred Claus

Sunday, December 13

7:00–8:45 AM  Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
8:45–10:25 AM  Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
10:25-11:05 AM  The Bells Of Fraggle Rock
11:05 AM-12:10 PM  Emm Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas
12:10–2:15 PM  Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
2:15–4:30 PM  Elf
Monday, December 14

7:00-9:00 AM  Mr. St. Nick
9:00-9:30 AM  ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas
11:00–11:30 AM  Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
11:30 AM–2:00 PM  Charlie And The Chocolate Factory
8:45–11:00 PM  The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00–2:00 AM  Snow

Tuesday, December 15

1:00–3:00 PM  Santa Baby
3:00–5:00 PM  Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
5:00–6:00 PM  Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
6:00–8:15 PM  The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:15–10:30 PM  Elf
10:30–11:00 PM  The Little Drummer Boy
12:00–2:00 AM  Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Wednesday, December 16

7:00–9:00 AM  Three Days
9:00–9:30 AM  The Little Drummer Boy
11:00 AM-2:00 PM  The Family Man
2:00–4:00 PM  Christmas In Boston
4:00–5:00 PM  Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
5:00–6:00 PM  The Year Without A Santa Claus
6:00–8:15 PM  Elf
8:15–10:30 PM  The Polar Express
10:30-11:00 PM  Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

Thursday, December 17

7:00–10:15 AM  The Family Man
10:15 AM–1:30 PM  Love Actually
1:30–4:15 PM  The Preacher’s Wife
4:15–6:30 PM  Snow
6:30–8:45 PM  The Polar Express
8:45–11:00 PM  Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Friday, December 18

7:00–9:45 AM  The Preacher’s Wife
9:45 AM–12:00 PM  Christmas Cupid
12:00–2:00 PM  The Mistle-Tones
2:00–4:15 PM  Snow 2: Brain Freeze
4:15–6:30 PM  DISNEY’S A Christmas Carol
6:30-7:00 PM  DISNEY’S Prep & Landing
7:00–7:30 PM  DISNEY’S Prep & Landing  naughty vs. nice
7:30–9:45 PM  The Santa Clause
9:45 PM–12:00 AM  The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saturday, December 19

7:00–9:30 AM  Prancer
9:30–10:30 AM  Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
10:30 AM–12:30 PM  Jack Frost (1998
12:30–2:30 PM  Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
2:30–3:00 PM  Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
3:00–4:05 PM  The Year Without A Santa Claus
4:05–5:15 PM  Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
5:15–7:30 PM  The Santa Clause
7:30–9:45 PM  The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:45 PM–12:00 AM  National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Sunday, December 20

7:00–8:00 AM  Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
8:00–10:00 AM  Jack Frost (1998
10:00 AM–12:45 PM  Prancer
12:45–3:00 PM  Disney’s A Christmas Carol
3:00–4:45 PM  Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:45–7:00 PM  The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:00–9:15 PM  National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:15–11:30 PM  Elf
11:30 PM-12:00 AM  Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Monday, December 21

7:00–9:00 AM  Prancer
9:00–11:15 AM  Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:15 AM–1:00 PM  Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:00–2:00 PM  Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
2:00–2:30 PM  Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
2:30–4:30 PM  The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30–6:30 PM  Snowglobe
6:30–8:45 PM  Elf
8:45–11:00 PM  The Santa Clause
12:00–2:00 AM  Jack Frost (1998)

Tuesday, December 22

7:00–8:00 AM  Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
8:00–10:00 AM  12 Dates Of Christmas
10:00 AM–12:00 PM  Holidaze
12:00–2:15 PM  Christmas Cupid
2:15–4:30 PM  Jack Frost (1998
4:30–5:30 PM  The Year Without A Santa Claus
5:30–6:30 PM  Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
6:30–8:45 PM  The Santa Clause
8:45–11:00 PM  The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Wednesday, December 23

7:00–9:00 AM  The Mistle-Tones
9:00–11:00 AM  Holiday In Handcuffs
11:00 AM–1:00 PM  Santa Baby
1:00–3:15 PM  Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
3:15–4:15 PM  Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
4:15–6:30 PM  Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
6:30–7:00 PM  Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
7:00–7:30 PM  Mickey’s Christmas Carol
7:30–9:45 PM  The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:45 PM–12:00 AM  National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
12:00–2:00 AM  Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Thursday, December 24

7:00–9:00 AM  Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July
9:00–9:30 AM  The Little Drummer Boy
11:00 AM–1:00 PM  Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
1:00–3:15 PM  Prancer
3:15–5:00 PM  Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:00–5:30 PM  DISNEY’S Prep & Landing
5:30–6:00 PM  DISNEY’S Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
6:30–8:45 PM  National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
8:45–11:00 PM  Elf
12:00–2:00 AM  The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, December 25

7:00–9:30 AM  Prancer
11:00–11:30 AM  Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
11:30 AM–12:30 PM  Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
12:30–2:15 PM  Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:15–4:30 PM  The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30–5:00 PM  Disney∙Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
5:00–7:15 PM  Elf
7:15–11:00 PM  Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone
12:00–1:00 AM  Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
1:00–2:00 AM  The Year Without A Santa Claus

 

About Daniel Kandel

Daniel’s hair will be all grey in about five years, which doesn’t bother him at all. He’s a father of two kidos, an aspiring handyman, and an outdoor enthusiast. Some say he gets a bit grumpy during the winter months…

