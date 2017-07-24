College Welcome Weekend Tips from a Former Admissions Counselor

College campuses across the nation are starting to buzz. Welcome weekend is just around the corner! This is an exciting but also nerve-racking experience for most.

As a former Admissions Counselor, I would love to offer up some tidbits and fun facts on how to make the college move-in experience as smooth as possible. It’s an amazing step in life, and I want you to enjoy it with your kiddo.

College Welcome Weekend Tips

1. Get ALL the registration stuff done first

I encourage you to get to campus right when all the offices and dorms open for the day. I know we all want to be fashionably late and pull up to campus looking suave, but I guarantee this is one of the truest cases of the early bird gets the worm. Get there first to chat with your student’s academic adviser if you need to rearrange classes, meet with financial aid if you have questions about the college semester financial plan, set up your student’s meal package, etc. This is all top priority.

Your teen will most likely want to focus on setting up their dorm room, walking through their class schedule, and mingling with their roommate and floormates. And these are important steps. However…you want to beat the crowds and be first in line for as much as possible. If you get to campus early and get these business details done first, I promise it will make the rest of your day a heck of a lot easier and more enjoyable.

*Pro-tip: If your student is incredibly concerned about claiming a bed, closest, or desk, go to their dorm room first and throw a suitcase on the bed, a jacket in the closest, and a book on the desk.

Boom. Space claimed.

2. Make a game plan for the move-in process

Are they on the first floor? If not, does the residence hall have an elevator?

Be wary of the type of furniture you plan on bringing in if your student isn’t on the first floor. Carrying a couch up three flights of stairs isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Is it possible? Absolutely. Been there; done that. Is it fun? NOPE.

Do you have the dimensions of the room?

I promise your children WILL be embarrassed if you visit campus in the spring and measure the walls of each dorm’s rooms. But I also promise they will LOVE you for it come welcome weekend when everything fits perfectly and their room is looking dynamite. If you were not able to tote the measuring tape around on a previous visit email or call your admissions counselor. They either have the dimensions on hand or will be more than willing to run and grab them for you.

Do you know what appliances are provided?

If the residence hall provides a free washer and dryer, do not worry about the quarters. If there is a coffee maker in the hall lounge, don’t take up space in the room with a Keurig. Trust me, everyone ends up buying too much and become overwhelmed with random desk trays, drawer organizers, and alarm clocks that they never use.

Please, do not buy an alarm clock.

Every packing list out there still mentions buying one. I guarantee it will never be used. Instead, buy a 6-10ft phone charger. Not only will their phone be their morning wake-up call, but that phone charger will become their best friend when they can’t decide if they want to study on their top bunk or on the Ikea futon.