“A Different Kind of Christmas Tour,” featuring Mark Schultz and Love and the Outcome, will be coming to MVNU Dec. 10, 2017! They will be playing Christmas favorites and some of their own personal Christmas hits.

Sunday, December 10th at 7:00 p.m.

R.R. Hodges Chapel/Auditorium on Mount Vernon Nazarene University campus

800 Martinsburg Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050

Prices: $20 prior to event/$25 at the Door /$15 for Groups 10+

