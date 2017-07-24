Dino Weekend at the Columbus Zoo

Calling all dinosaur enthusiasts! Dino Weekend is happening July 29th & 30th from 9am-7pm at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium.

Your family can meet some famous dino friends- The Flinstones & Buddy the Dinosaur from Dinosaur Train, & make sure to check out the Paleontology Station where the kiddos can explore bones from the Orton Geological Museum at The Ohio State University. Plus, Dinosaur Island is BACK, & bigger & better than ever!

Print out the coupon below to get into Dino Weekend for only $10.49.

