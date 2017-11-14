When You Don’t Feel #Blessed
If you have any sort of social media presence, you’ve probably encountered a post that ends with “#blessed.”
Often times, they go like this:
Got the new job! #blessed
My dog didn’t go potty in the house! #blessed
I have the best husband in the world! #blessed
So what happens when none of the above is happening in your life? Does that mean that you are not #blessed?
This is the exact question that I have been wrestling with for the last 7 months. I have been praying for what feels like forever now. Not to mention watching friend after friend get everything that I have been desperately praying for. It has been an incredibly painful and challenging time, and in that deep pain & confusion, I began to question what it really means to be blessed.
If I wasn’t receiving what I was praying for, could God possibly be good? Certainly I was not blessed, was I?
Wrong. Everything I was questioning was wrong.
Our culture has turned “#blessed” into something that only seems to signify material and worldly prosperity. Having beautiful families and jobs that you love are incredible gifts from God that you should be thankful for, but that does not mean that you are blessed.
Matthew 5 has something very different to say about what it truly means to be blessed:
3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit,
for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
4 Blessed are those who mourn,
for they will be comforted.
5 Blessed are the meek,
for they will inherit the earth.
6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,
for they will be filled.
7 Blessed are the merciful,
for they will be shown mercy.
8 Blessed are the pure in heart,
for they will see God.
9 Blessed are the peacemakers,
for they will be called children of God.
10 Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness,
for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
11 “Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. 12 Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.
Pain. Suffering. Trials. Those are several of the “blessings” described in the scripture above. All things that you would not voluntarily sign-up for. But all things that are necessary to grow you as a person and to grow your relationship with God.
Knowing this does not magically take away the pain that comes from shattered dreams & unanswered prayers, but it does turn your attention back to God. It is a reminder that even if you never receive one more “good” thing in this world, if you are a follower of Jesus, you have already received the greatest gift you ever could – salvation through Jesus Christ and a promise that you will get to spend eternity in Heaven.
Now that is #blessed!
This isn’t easy, but it is necessary. So, keep wrestling, keep fighting, and keep growing closer to Jesus. As that happens, you will be #blessed, no matter what life throws your way.
