When You Don’t Feel #Blessed

If you have any sort of social media presence, you’ve probably encountered a post that ends with “#blessed.”

Often times, they go like this:

Got the new job! #blessed

My dog didn’t go potty in the house! #blessed

I have the best husband in the world! #blessed

So what happens when none of the above is happening in your life? Does that mean that you are not #blessed?

This is the exact question that I have been wrestling with for the last 7 months. I have been praying for what feels like forever now. Not to mention watching friend after friend get everything that I have been desperately praying for. It has been an incredibly painful and challenging time, and in that deep pain & confusion, I began to question what it really means to be blessed.

If I wasn’t receiving what I was praying for, could God possibly be good? Certainly I was not blessed, was I?

Wrong. Everything I was questioning was wrong.

Our culture has turned “#blessed” into something that only seems to signify material and worldly prosperity. Having beautiful families and jobs that you love are incredible gifts from God that you should be thankful for, but that does not mean that you are blessed.

Matthew 5 has something very different to say about what it truly means to be blessed: