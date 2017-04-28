When I Don’t Feel Good Enough

God says that He has a plan and a purpose for my life to give me hope and a future.

So naturally, I do the opposite of that plan and whip up my own plan instead. Currently, my plans are up to about a 0% success rate.

I know that I’m a follower of Jesus and I’m saved by grace through faith in Him alone. But even though God shows me His goodness, I still sin and make mistakes.

Instead of going to God, I try to earn God’s grace by doing little things that I think make me more righteous or holy. And just like that, I’ve taken my eyes off of Jesus and onto myself.

And when I do, I start to doubt my identity as a child of God.