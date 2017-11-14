Embracing the Silence
Silence.
Within its walls, we have the ability to experience the overwhelming peace of oneness with our Savior, rest from the chaos, and a heightened awareness of the beauty surrounding us. Silence also has this sneaky way of bringing our insecurities, our guilt-laden thoughts and sorrows, to the forefront of our minds. It can be both a treasure and a torment.
When you sit in silence, what do you hear? What do you experience?
Do you hear God’s voice? Do you feel His presence as your stare in awe at His creations? Those rainbow-colored leaves and the smell of snow yet to stick have a way of reminding us of his unimaginable and limitless creativity. In the silence, do you feel at one with Him?
If yes, good.
Embrace this feeling, knowing that it is far from fleeting. It is an eternal promise of love resonating in you. It is His promise that you are His beloved. In the silence, He is speaking to you.
“’Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed,’ says the Lord, who has compassion on you.”
Isaiah 54:10
Or did you say no?
Rather than feeling the presence of His love and peace, do you instead feel the weight of fear, of regret, or of an immense sense of directionless chaos? Do you do everything you can to run from the silence?
Those feelings; those thoughts are not the condemnation of God. When you seek Him in the silence, He will respond with a gentle embrace – not with the heavy hand you envision. Those weighty emotions are a reflection of wounds left unhealed. Bring your burdens to Him.
In the silence when you feel the immense pressure of worldly aches, lift them to Him. He has already extended His hand; He is waiting for you to place each burden within His palm.
“For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, ‘Do not fear; I will help you.'” Isaiah 41:13
Do not fear the silence. Let it overcome you. For within its sanctuary, there we can experience the peace of our loving Father. There we hear His eternal promise of love.
