Embracing the Silence

Silence.

Within its walls, we have the ability to experience the overwhelming peace of oneness with our Savior, rest from the chaos, and a heightened awareness of the beauty surrounding us. Silence also has this sneaky way of bringing our insecurities, our guilt-laden thoughts and sorrows, to the forefront of our minds. It can be both a treasure and a torment.

When you sit in silence, what do you hear? What do you experience?

Do you hear God’s voice? Do you feel His presence as your stare in awe at His creations? Those rainbow-colored leaves and the smell of snow yet to stick have a way of reminding us of his unimaginable and limitless creativity. In the silence, do you feel at one with Him?

If yes, good.

Embrace this feeling, knowing that it is far from fleeting. It is an eternal promise of love resonating in you. It is His promise that you are His beloved. In the silence, He is speaking to you.