How to Fight Off Comparison

One reason I think we’re drawn toward comparison is because we like to know where we fit on the social ladder. We can see who we’re beating, and we can keep tabs on people who are doing better than us so we can work toward one-upping them.

I’ve wasted so much time being jealous of others’ abilities and accomplishments because they seem so much greater than mine. Even my friends and my family can become my competition if I’m not careful.

It feels like trying to outrun someone while you’re on a treadmill – it gets me nowhere but leaves me more tired.

In the same way, we often view our relationship with God as though it’s some sort of competition. Sometimes God answers someone else’s prayer that you wanted in your life, or you see others with gifts and talents that you wish you had. So we try a little harder to earn God’s grace, wondering if we’re good enough. We tell ourselves that maybe if we go to church or read our Bible more, God will do those things for us.

But God isn’t grading us on a curve.

We learn about this in Matthew 25 when Jesus tells a story about a wealthy man and his servants.