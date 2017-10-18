Four Exciting Things for Your Fall Bucket List

It’s difficult to imagine those cool, crisp days of fall when temperatures are rising over 70° in October!

At least with this kind of weather we can get those last things on our summer to-do list checked off – home improvement projects, cookouts with family, etc. But soon, we’ll be ready to make the switch from the long, sunshine-filled days and sweltering heat to the colorful, cool calm before the holidays.

So here are some exciting things to put on your fall bucket list!

1. Pumpkin Show/Fall Festivals/Corn Mazes

So many great events take place in Columbus at the changing of the seasons!

Don’t miss the Circleville Pumpkin Show – Parades, food, music, and more, all happening October 18-21.

The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek is also a great place to take the family. This year, the maze pays tribute to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

If you’re looking for something on a smaller scale, check out our list of Fall Festivals and Trunk-or-Treats. You’re sure to find something close to home that’s fun for the whole family.

2. Fruit Farms/Apple Picking

A good starting point for picking your own fruit is Lynd’s Fruit Farm in Pataskala. Every weekend throughout October, you can pick your own apples at the farm, get lost in the corn maze, and shop around in the farm market.

If you are on the west side of Columbus, stop by The Orchard and Company in Plain City. They have festivals every weekend in October, as well as fishing – you can feed the fish from the dock!

3. Recipes/Crafts

Of course, after the fruit is picked, the possibilities of yummy recipes are endless! Making recipes and crafts with family is a great way to spend time together while not breaking the bank. Here are some ideas to start with, but this is your chance to get creative!

Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars with Streusel Topping

Thanksgiving Pie Garland

Yarn Pumpkins

4. Explore Fall Colors in Nature

This weather is the perfect chance to get some fresh air with friends and family, or enjoy the beautiful color changes on your own.

Highbanks Metro Park is an excellent place to see the changes of nature taking place! This park has an amazing overlook of a river, plus many trails that don’t exceed two miles.

If you’re interested in making the drive down to Hocking Hills, you will be sure to find great views of the foliage this season as well!

What other fall activities are on your list? Comment below!