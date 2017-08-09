I Googled, “How to put God First.”

Get on my level. (GOML).

Most of the time GOML is used as slang to put someone down for being inferior. To Gabriel it is the answer to the question, “How do you put God first?”

Gabriel had back surgery, and through it found himself addicted to painkillers. Struggling through addiction and wanting to be free, God used a friend in his life to share Romans 10:9 with him: “If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” That day, he gave his life to Jesus.

As he wrestled with his newfound faith, he knew that he had to put this life behind him, and he needed to put God first in his life but he had no idea how to do it. So, he Googled it.

Through the process of seeking God, he discovered The River, a place to help him keep his mind focused on God, and then found a church home. However, he continued pursuing the answer to that question.

Then he found the answer: John 3:30 “He must become greater; I must become less.”

Today he listens to The River every day to remind himself to make more of Jesus and less of himself, and he started a t-shirt business, GOMLJOHN330 to invite you to join him.

