River Artist, Hollyn, will be returning home to celebrate the Christmas season with Happy Hollyn Days!

It’s happening Monday December 18th at the Ohio Christian University Ministry & Performing Arts Center. All proceeds will benefit Pike Christian Academy, Eastern Local School District, & the Christian Union Campgrounds.

General Admission Tickets: $20.00

Tickets Sold at Door: $25.00

VIP Meet & Greet Tickets: $50.00 (includes Meet & Greet with Hollyn, photo opportunity, signed CD and special VIP seating during concert)

Get Tickets