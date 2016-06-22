Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Sings “Thy Will Be Done”

A song can sometimes speak to us like a good friend. That’s what happens when you listen to Hillary Scott and her family’s new song, Thy Will Be Done.

The seven-time Grammy award winner and member of country’s own Lady Antebellum was thrilled when she talked to her dad about his idea of making a small album of hymns, spurred by the loss of Hillary’s grandfather to his battle with cancer. It would be a full family production, with everyone working in tandem to produce a 5-song CD for dear friends and family. In 2015, their recordings exploded into a 13-song album called Love Remains, with hints of country, pop, bluegrass, and gospel.

Between the loss of their grandfather, Hillary’s personal struggle with her recent miscarriage, and the general ups and downs of life, the family pulled together both spiritually and musically. “We’ve had this intense concentrated amount of time as family together, which has been so special,” said Hillary. “With all we’ve gone through together, the highs, the lows – to be able to process all of that together, to heal together, to grieve together, to laugh, to cry, all of those things…it’s such a continuation of solidifying the strong foundation that we have in our family.”

In the trailer for the family’s album launch, Hillary describes what the Love Remains project meant to her on a personal level: “These are the songs that are talking about the source of where my peace comes from. So whenever you listen to it, I hope you hear the parts of my heart that are bursting with joy and thankfulness, but also the pieces of my heart that are broken. My hope for this record is that it will bring hope.”

So from The River’s family to yours, we wanted to share this new song with you from Hillary Scott. May it remind you that there is so much purpose in where you are now, and in where you are going.

Thy Will Be Done