Lasting Legacy Conference

All of us have a desire to make the world a better place, but where do we even start? Issues like human trafficking, bullying, and the rising violence in our society seem too big for us to address.

However, YOU CAN make a difference! This conference is a great place to start for anyone who wants to be part of the solution and see real change in the world around us.

Speakers include:

Dr. Marlene Carson – Founder of The Switch, a National Anti-Trafficking Network, and Rahab’s Hideaway, an organization that provides housing, education, health care, mental health services, and support to victims of human trafficking.

– Founder of The Switch, a National Anti-Trafficking Network, and Rahab’s Hideaway, an organization that provides housing, education, health care, mental health services, and support to victims of human trafficking. Bill Foley – Survivor of the Nazareth Deli attack.

– Survivor of the Nazareth Deli attack. Patch Wetzel – Founder of Patchworks Ministries.

Come join us and find out how YOU can make a difference!

Date and Time:

Saturday, April 29 from 3:30-7:00 PM

Get Tickets