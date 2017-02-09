Laura’s Nutrimost Blog

Laura’s Update 3.1.2016

I am so thankful for a 2nd opportunity to go through the Nutrimost program as my body recovers from disease and years of abuse by eating foods that were hurting me instead of helping. My initial test at Nutrimost confirmed what I already knew; things were going haywire in some of my main body functions mainly because of my diet.

Truth: Mentally, it’s been harder this time…(not because of the program because that’s just as easy as before), but because this time it’s been a battle of my will, my mind, my emotions and my body, trying to break a literal sugar/carb addiction. On my own, I’ve been studying the book, “Let Food Be Your Medicine” by Dr. Don Colbert. It’s shown me that the very foods I crave are actually the very ones that exacerbating the thyroid disease I fight daily.

I’ve had to face the fact that if I continue down the same old path – I may live a shorter life than I want.

So I have recently started on a new healthier path because I want to live an abundant life, I want energy to do all that God has called me to do and MORE, especially since there is a big possibility of adding another child to our family (Lord knows I’ll need energy for that!). Pray for me as I face this head on to transform my thoughts, patterns and beliefs about what my body needs – because I want to LIVE and not DIE to proclaim the works of the Lord!

Thankfully I see hope as I embark on a healthier lifestyle with more energy, less disease and the ability to share these truths with others. I continue to lose weight and am feeling better than I have in a very, very, very long time! I have currently lost 13lbs, and am seeing positive changes every single day.

Blessings, Laura

Laura’s Update 1.29.2016

Hi River friend! Can you believe it’s already February?

Have you given up on your resolution to be happier and healthier you this year?

It has not been easy, but I have not given up, and I will NOT give up!

I want to encourage you to keep your commitment to yourself and hit your goals this year! I do make a few steps forward and sometimes a step back, but I just see it as a dance…and the important thing is that I am making progress and I am moving forward with my goals. Just because I mess up or make a mistake, it doesn’t mean that I am a failure or that I just need to give up. That’s a lie that I don’t listen to anymore.

I’ve set a big goal to reach this year with Nutrimost CMH, and I’ve already lost 8lbs in the first week…

YOU can be 20-40 pounds thinner too by Spring too – REALLY…it IS possible!

Nutrimost CMH works with your body and helps open up your cells to release that stubborn fat…and it turns your metabolism into a “lean-mean fat burning machine!” J

Don't wait any more, please take the jump and call Nutrimost CMH today and ask for the $27 consultation when you mention my name, Laura! There's still time to sign up for the free seminar too on Thursday, Feb 4th at 6pm.

Transform yourself this year find out more at Nutrimostcmh.com – or call (614) 522-2078.

I can’t wait to hear your story! Let me know how you are doing…I would love to know that you are on this journey with me! Connect with me here: LChase@RiverRadio.com

~Laura

Laura’s Update 1.21.2016

Going through the Nutrimost Program this last fall was eye-opening and exciting all at the same time for me.

I was completely amazed at how fast my body shed fat and I’d see the shape of my stomach, thighs and even my face change where the “inside me” started to emerge more and more each day. And to think! It was done in a way where I would be in better shape not only physically, but also metabolically and emotionally!

Some of the staff has also been through the 40 day program, so they knew exactly what I was feeling and experiencing each week. They encouraged me to make not only good choices, but even better ones. I truly felt like I made friends and I learned to trust them to not only help me reach my weight loss goals, but also understand how well I was doing in the process (which is awesome because the cooking is so much easier too)!

Results: I lost 22 pounds…and 3 pants sizes.

Now…I am endeavoring to lose the last 31 pounds! I started Nutrimost for a 2nd session and I’m ready to finish this off and meet my ultimate goal. I know how much better I feel and look…I have more confidence, and it doesn’t hurt to walk up my steep driveway anymore – let alone walk the hills surrounding my home. Not to mention how much FUN it is to go shopping for a smaller wardrobe with so many more options to wear!

I’ll be posting updates on my progress through the next 40 days, it would be awesome to hear how you are doing too! Connect with me here: LChase@RiverRadio.com Bless your journey!

~Laura

Laura’s Update 11.19.15

How do the words Happy Thanksgiving make you feel?

For most people, it’s gives you the warm and fuzzies.

But for others I’ve talked to – just the thought of it, makes them feel anxious and some even fearful; they know that they won’t make healthy food choices through the holidays, that they’ll eat way too much, and will end up gaining more weight. It’s such a crazy cycle that is very difficult to break – boy do I know how that feels.

That is until you meet Dr. Heather from Nutrimost CMH.

Dr. Heather is awesome! She’s compassionate, she’s encouraging, and she is concerned about YOU! Wait till you SEE and HEAR all the success stories of people just like YOU that have lost weight through the Nutrimost CMH program – like me! The program will help you like it’s helping me, not only lose weight, but also make great food choices on Turkey day!

I’ve lost over 20lbs…and you can be up to 40lbs lighter by Christmas day too!

Start the new year, transformed in your body and in your thinking concerning food!

Call right now and give them my name, Laura, and you'll receive a special discounted $27 rate for your initial consultation!

Find out more online at Nutrimostcmh.com or call 614-522-2078!

YOU are worth it! ~Laura

Laura’s Update 11.17.15

5, 10, 15 pounds…that’s how much weight that I hear friends say that they usually gain over the holiday season….it all starts with buckets of candy in October…and that leads to eating tons of pies…and then wearing stretchy pants in December just so we can eat more fudge, cookies and ham than humanly possible.

I’m so thankful that I connected with NutrimostCMH because I finally feel like I will be in control of my eating instead of the other way around this year. I’m not concerned about gaining weight ths year, because I know have the tools in hand to make healthier choices and portion sizes when it comes to all the holiday offerings.

I lost 22lbs in 40 days with Nutrimost CMH… Just imagine it… YOU could be 20-40lbs lighter by Christmas day too!

Don’t go into the holiday season feeling defeated…make a positive choice NOW to start the new year completely transformed inside and out!

When you call, be sure to mention my name, Laura, and you'll receive a special $27 discounted consultation with Dr. Heather!

Find out more at NutrimostCMH.com or by calling 614-522-2078.

Laura’s Update 11.11.15

Laura’s Update 11.06.15

Have you ever just stopped getting on the scale because you were tired of seeing the number go up, up, up? I was SO tired of it, and I figured it was time for a change, but I also knew I needed help.

So I started a very positive journey with Dr. Heather from Nutrimost CMH – she walked beside me the whole way, encouraging me, tweaking my personal program each week, and cheering me on in my progress! She also helped me find the right foods that would help the pounds melt off faster too! And it worked! During my 40 day journey, I lost 3 pants sizes and 22 lbs!!! I think what has changed the most is that I finally let go of all the excuses of not being able to lose weight…and found a doctor that could actually work directly with my personal health conditions and …we did it!!!

Connect with Dr. Heather, ask her about setting up a personal weight loss program designed just for your body and health in mind! Nutrimost CMH is the healthiest and most effective program I’ve ever done, and I feel so much better about how I look and definitely how I feel inside and out. (I’m actually borrowing things from my daughter’s closet and vice versa!)

Find out more and get started on your own journey, why wait any longer?

I’m one happy camper!

~Laura

Laura’s Update 10.29.15

Ever feel like you were going to be trapped into an unhealthy body for the rest of your life, with no hope for a normal life?

That’s how I’ve felt for years since being diagnosed with Thyroid Disease, and one of the worst side effects is an inability to lose weight no matter how much self-control or willpower you have, therefore you give up and just keep going in to buy bigger and bigger clothes. It’s so disheartening.

However, all of that’s changed because of Nutrimost CMH.

In 40 days, I lost 22lbs and dropped 3 pants sizes, and my thyroid kicked back into fat burning mode with Nutrimost CMH. During my follow up appointment Dr. Heather informed me that I was no longer in the Obese Category!!!…and that she was so proud of me for letting the program do its work for my health. You see, this time, I did it the healthy way and the results are fantastic because my body responded like it should.

Guess what? YOU can do it too! Dr. Heather is offering a special consultation price of $27 – normally $99, if you mention my name, Laura!

Visit their website by clicking below. You can also call and talk with them at (614) 522-2078.

I’m so very glad that I did!

~Laura

Laura’s Update 10.23.15

Some people ask me, “Why did I want to lose weight?”

Oh boy, let me count the ways.

So I would feel more confident in how I look. So my joints wouldn’t groan. Because I felt yucky and sluggish. I missed being “myself” and the size was before my thyroid went kaput.

In the last 40 days, while going through my Nutrimost CMH Journey, I’ve lost 22 pounds and 3 pants sizes. I still can’t believe it…that is over a pound every 2 days!

The really cool thing is that it was all done under doctor supervision, without harmful drugs, shots or stimulants…and it was specifically tailored to my body and endocrine health conditions! I decided it was TIME to focus on getting healthy and feeling better! NOT to mention she has reversed my severely sluggish metabolism and made it active and ramped up – so I am now burning fat like I should be!

You have to know, that YOU are so worth it! And in the process you’ll be helping your family get healthier too with the easier, healthier meets that you’ll be eating and fixing for your family during your 40 day journey. Pictures to come!

Dr. Heather at Nurtimost CMH also wants you to know that when you call and mention that you heard about Nutrimost from Laura – Your initial consult and assessment will be only $27, it's normally $99.

Start your Weightloss Journey at Nutrimostcmh.com OR call Dr. Heather and mention Laura’s name for that special discount at 614) 522-2078.

It’s been an honor and humbling at the same time to be this vulnerable with you, but if I can help others find their way to being healthier, it is so worth it! I’d love to hear about your journey too!

~Blessings, Laura

Laura’s Update 10.14.15

You look amazing! You look GREAT! What are you doing to lose so much weight? You look younger! WOW…what is your secret?…and then a couple others…Hi SLIM JIM, and “she’s the incredible shrinking woman”!

These are a few of my favorite reactions and questions that people have been saying to me over the last several weeks, when referring to my recent weight loss journey.

Some say change is never easy…but I say, staying the same is worse. It wasn’t easy shopping for clothes to dress up my fat. It wasn’t easy making sure my family didn’t post any pictures of me online that I didn’t approve of…it wasn’t easy feeling guilty about the kinds of food I was putting in my body.

My joints hurt, I would get winded easily, and I layered on heavy, long sleeve shirts and pants in the middle of the summer time heat.

Not anymore!

All that has changed thanks to Dr. Heather and her staff at Nutrimost CMH.

Dr. Heather did a complete health analysis, and put me on personalized weight loss program that not only is helping me shed excess weight quickly…but is also filtering toxins out of my body…and is making me so much more healthier inside and out! You only want to see Dr. Heather at Nutrimostcmh.com.

Find out all about Nutrimost CMH and a program designed especially for you and your body by calling 614.522.2078.

~Laura

Laura’s Update 10.7.15

I continue to see amazing results with Nutrimost CMH!

My body fat is down 2% from last week…and I’ve lost 17 pounds in 4 weeks. I can finally climb the hill leading up to my house without being completely out of breath…and BEST OF ALL, my hubby said that he can tell that I feel better and am happier with the way I look (which is SO true!).

28 days ago I started on the Nutrimost CMH Journey…where Dr. Heather customized the program specifically to my body, my health, and my goals.

There are no shots…no shakes or expensive pre-packaged food. Its doctor supervised so in essence you have a great accountability partner where Dr. heather follows your custom program and uses a Body Composition Analysis to optimize fat burning in your body …AND…NutrimostCMH isn’t just for women…it’s also for men!

Find out more and sign up with Dr. Heather at NutrimostCMH.com

Your story can be like mine…or even better!

~Laura

Laura’s Update 9.29.15

2 Sizes.

My skinny jeans got all baggy…

And I had to buy a new pair of pants, same brand, same kind…

And guess what…they were 2 sizes smaller!

2 sizes is what I’ve lost since I started the Nutrimost CMH weight loss program Sept 10 th!

Your story could be like mine… Or even better!

Find out more and sign up. For more info go to Nutrimostcmh.com

~Laura

Laura’s Update 9.22.15

So, I have always been very open about the frustration and on-going battle with my weight. Most of the weight issues stem from a disease connected with my thyroid that honestly makes it nearly impossible to lose weight – no matter how much I work out or how little I eat – plus it leaves me feeling completely exhausted most of the time.

The backstory is simply that in 2004, I got bit by a Recluse Spider and contracted MRSA from the bite. The infection raged in my body and attacked my thyroid and left me with Hypothyroidism, (aka: metabolism drops to zero and your body hangs onto every single molecule of fat and won’t let go).

With that said, I’ve turned a corner, finally. I’ve started something new that I really want to tell you about, and show you what is happening because of the results. I’ve hooked up with the Health Experts at Nutrimostcmh.com in Columbus and signed up for a 40 day weight loss journey with them.

My weight has started to drop because the supplements I’m taking, literally invade my cells and make them release the fat that is locked inside of them. I started my journey on September 10th and have so far have lost 9 pounds of bonafide, wiggly, jiggly fat. There is a simple, simple, simple eating plan to follow (I don’t do anything but simple as I am a grab and go kind of gal). I drink lots of water and green tea too that flushes the fat out of my body. Nutrimost.cmh is the healthiest and fastest weight loss journey I’ve ever been on, all while my body is releasing and getting rid of a lot of damaging, unhealthy toxins.

I did have a “before picture” taken…but I’m not brave enough to post it yet. Maybe as I get further down my journey toward my goal I’ll be able to post it here. Please follow my blog as I’ll be updating it regularly, sharing about my joys, frustrations, questions, and emotions. Please feel free to comment and share your thoughts and encouragement too!

AND most of all please check out their website here:

