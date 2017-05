Enjoy a FREE lunch and learn how your group/organization can benefit from a meal packing event!

You’ve heard the invitation and you are ready to attend Lifeline Christian Mission’s Lunch and Learn to see how your church group, school group, work group or family can make a hands on difference in the lives of people around the world.

Choose one of the dates below that best fits your schedule (Limit 2 registrations per company/organization):

Register for May 16

Register for May 30

Register for June 13