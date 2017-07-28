Love Worth Fighting For Marriage Event

Do you want more from your marriage? There is no better example of the unconditional love God has for us than what we are instructed to have for our spouse and children.

Building upon these themes, Love Worth Fighting For is a marriage event, featuring teaching by Kirk Cameron and music by Warren Barfield, designed to strengthen and encourage your marriage. It’s happening here in Columbus September 8th at Grove City Church of the Nazarene.

