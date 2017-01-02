Mason Jar Holiday Oil Lamps | Home & Garden

When I first thought about making an oil lamp, I didn’t think I could do it. I’m semi-crafty, but not one of those go-getters who tackles just any project. This one proved to be way easier than I anticipated (thank goodness). Plus you can use ANY jar you have at home. It doesn’t have to be a mason jar.

You can even make oil lamps out of vintage milk bottles, vases, or even an old Coca Cola bottle and use them any time of the year!

Here’s what you need from a hardware store:

2x 1/8” couplings (found in the lighting section)

1x 1/8” nipple (yes that’s their name, oddly, and they’re also found in lighting)

2x 3/8” washers (found in the hardware section)

Here’s what you need from a craft store:

1x mason jar with lid

1x wick (if you can’t find a wick, go to the fabric section and find a yard or less of “rope” that’s 100% cotton)

All that’s left:

A drill with a 3/8” drill bit

A scrap piece of wood

Any type of oil you have on hand (however, lamp oil does work best)

Any type of scent you want to add (I used fresh pine, oranges, cinnamon, and vanilla extract)

Directions:

DRILLING – Take your scrap piece of wood and place it on flat surface. Take the lid of your jar and place it on the wood. If you have something to secure the jar lid in place, I’d suggest doing that, because the lid starts spinning when you drill. I held mine while I drilled, but it would’ve been much easier to have a clamp of some sort. Make a mark where you want to drill. Drill through the lid.

ASSEMBLING – Take the 1/8” nipple and screw it through the lid. Watch out for any sharp pieces of metal. Place a washer on the top of the lid. Screw the coupling on top. There’s your lid!

THE WICK – Take your wick and place it in your empty jar. Let it curve a little at the bottom to give it some stability. Cut it leaving a couple spare inches above the top of your jar.

THE JAR – Fill the jar with any fruits, pinecones, spices, scents, etc. you have, placing everything around the wick. Fill it with oil to the very top. Screw on the lid.

LIGHTING – Wait about half an hour or until you can see that the wick has absorbed the oil from the jar.

A few side notes on this project. If you’re working with a Coke bottle or anything else that may have sharper edges, PLEASE use something to clamp down the lid. I learned the hard way :) Also, I’ve been doing some research on oils, and you may want to stick with one that is odorless. Just a warning!

On a brighter note, these make really cute yet inexpensive gifts. You can buy everything in bulk and make a collection to give away during the holidays. When gifting, I take a mini clothespin and pinch the top of the wick with it so the wick doesn’t fall through the lid into the oil. Also make sure you package it so it can’t tip and leak oil.

Get creative for parties and paint the mason jar lids to match. There are endless possibilities.

If you have any great ideas, leave a comment!