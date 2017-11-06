Master Your Business Financials with Buji Action Coach

Does the thought of your managing your business’s finances bring a sense of dread? If so, you need this workshop!

At this FREE workshop, you will learn very practical tools and real strategies you can start implementing immediately in your organization to…

–Bring calm and a sense of order to your business

–Learn about and understand the KEY FINANCIAL METRICS every business owner must know

–Find and attract great people (they are out there!)

–Increase profits at least 61% in the next year with a very simple method you will learn

–Install the framework so your business and team will grow and thrive, even while you are on an extended vacation/sabbatical

–Increase the asset value of your business by up to 30x or more its current value in the next 5 years

— And more!

Be sure to bring your business cards because you will have the chance to network and may even forge a new business relationship just by attending. And if you own/run a B2B business, go ahead and invite a few of your clients to attend with you. Strengthen your relationship with them by making sure they don’t miss out on this life-changing information!

Event is November 17th from 8:00-10:30AM.

Location: 881 E. Johnstown Road; Gahanna, OH 43230

Register