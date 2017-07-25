Michael W. Smith & Amy Grant Christmas Tour

Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant’s Christmas tour, featuring The Voice winner, Jordan Smith, is coming to Nationwide Arena on Friday, December 15th!

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: River Listeners can buy tickets NOW before they go on sale AND receive a $3 discount, by clicking on the ticket link (Ticketmaster) and using the code RIVER. This special promotion starts on Tuesday, July 25 at 10am and runs through July 27 at 10pm.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 28 at 10am.

Once again rekindling their synonymous holiday music magic, multi-platinum GRAMMY® winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will co-bill their popular symphony-filled Christmas tour this year, joined by Republic recording artist Jordan Smith, Season 9 winner of NBC’s “The Voice.” Incorporating a full symphony orchestra at each performance, this seasonal crowd-pleaser is a must see Christmas tradition.

Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith draw hundreds of thousands to their concerts each year and their joint Christmas tours have become some of the most anticipated holiday events of the season. With a vast collection of critically-acclaimed holiday albums between them, the 2016 Christmas tour will showcase selections from their extensive Christmas repertoires.

“Being on stage with Amy and a full symphony orchestra, performing some of my all-time favorite songs, is a dream come true,” says Michael W. Smith. “And I have to say, I have never heard a voice quite as pure and beautiful as Jordan Smith’s. It’s going to be a great night!”

“Christmas is my favorite time of year, and performing these holiday shows each November and December is a major highlight for me,” Grant adds. “I’m thrilled to share the stage with Michael and Jordan, and I’m so glad some new audiences will be able to join in the Christmas spirit with us this year. I can’t wait!”

“One of my favorite things about Christmas is the music that accompanies the season,” shares Jordan Smith. “I’m so excited to join Michael and Amy, two legendary performers and personal favorites, to celebrate the holidays and support such a deserving cause!”

Jordan Smith will also release his first-ever Christmas album coinciding with the tour. The holiday release follows his debut album Something Beautiful, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the highest ranking on the chart by any winner of a television singing competition in almost five years, making Smith the best-selling artist in the history of “The Voice.”