Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Tips from Dill’s Greenhouse

Bouquets of flowers are pretty expected on Mother’s Day. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that idea, but how about getting Mom something that will last more than a week? Here are some Mother’s Day gift ideas from Dill’s Greenhouse to mix things up a bit this year.

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas:

Mini Succulent Terrarium

These guys have been trending for a few years now, and they’re not losing speed. People are coming up with all kinds of ways to decorate using succulents. I may have thrown in a few cute ideas along with the terrariums, like tea cup succulents. Check out the full Pinterest board to see all the ideas. I also pinned a how-to for making a terrarium yourself. You’ll get a full selection of succulents to choose from at Dill’s.

Dwarf Lilac Bush

I might be slightly biased by suggesting lilac plants. They were my grandma’s favorite, and after she passed away, my sister and I always think of her sweetness every time we see them. Dwarf lilac plants are hearty, beautiful, and their scent is incomparable. Every time you walk out of the house, you forget you’re in a city. Bring the cottage feel to your mom with a lilac bush.

Herb Pots with Chalkboard Labels

This is a way to take your Mom’s herb garden up a notch. These cute pots aren’t hard to make. And if you want, you could even paint the whole thing in chalkboard paint and write the herb names on the outside. Possibilities are endless!

Succulent Wall Frame

My friend just made one of these recently, and I’m amazed every time I see it how cool the frame looks on the wall. It gives some amazing colors and textures to what otherwise would be a drab section of wall. Check out this tutorial I pinned to see if it’s something you’d want to pull off for Mother’s Day!

Guess what?

You can find everything you need plant-wise at Dill’s Greenhouse. Make the trip for some Mother’s Day gift ideas your Mom will never forget. You’ll get their expertise and endless rows of plants, succulents, and flowers to choose from.

Happy Mother’s Day to you all, and I hope you find these ideas helpful for getting a gift ready for Mom. If you have other great Mother’s Day gift ideas, please write them in the comments section below!