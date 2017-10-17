Oat & Peanut Butter Protein Balls Recipe

For all you health-conscious snackers, schedule-packers, or snack-making-slackers… this one’s for you. And it’s only 6 ingredients.

Apologies for the Dr. Seuss moment.

But this really is for all of the above. They’re easily customizable so you can add in what you like and are super easy to make.

More good news – you can tweak the ingredients to make them gluten free or vegan for those with food allergies or other food restrictions.

Oat & Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Makes: At least 10 protein balls

Prep Time: 15 min. (45 min. if chilling)

You’ll need 1x mixing bowl, some saran wrap (if chilling), a spoon… and your hands.

Ingredients:

1 c. peanut butter (natural is best because it’s saltier, but any will do)

1 ½ c. old-fashioned rolled oats (regular/GF)

¼ c. honey (or brown rice syrup for vegans)

1 t. vanilla extract

½ c. mini or regular semisweet chocolate chips (regular/GF)

Pinch of salt

1 T. flax seeds (optional for more protein)

½ c. shredded coconut (optional for flavor)

Instructions:

1. Mix: In your mixing bowl, mix together the peanut butter, honey, and vanilla. *RIVER HACK* – My mom lines her measuring cup with saran wrap when filling it with peanut butter. Makes it easier to get out and easier to clean!

2. Add the Rest: Mix in the oats and salt and stir until combined. Add the chocolate chips (and coconut, flax seeds, or other ingredients) and stir. You should be able to pinch the mixture so it holds its shape. If it doesn’t, add a tiny bit of flour to the mixture or a substitute flour (coconut or almond) if you’re GF, and combine until you reach that “pinchable” consistency.

3. Optional Chilling: To make it easier when rolling into balls, I chilled mine for 30 minutes. If your dough is plenty firm, go ahead and skip this step!

4. Roll into Balls: Roll into 1” balls and store room temperature for 2 days or in the fridge for up to a week.

Happy (and healthy) snacking!

Download Recipe