Come see River artists Casting Crowns and Lauren Daigle, as well as Skillet and Ryan Stevenson at PointFest 2017.

PointFest is happening at Cedar Point on September 16. With comedian Emcee Bone Hampton, it’s sure to be a great time!

Tickets go on sale May 19.

*Special PRESALE Code: use the word RIVER between May 15-18 to get your tickets early.*



Super Early Bird pricing – ends July 21. Early Bird pricing – ends August 18th

