Here’s a little Monday encouragement for you:

“Jesus, I thank you that I can come to You always for any reason. I’m grateful that when I pray to You, You answer me. Help me to come to You at the beginning of my fears and anxieties instead of waiting until I can’t stand them anymore. The quicker I come to You the better. You want me to be free from ALL my fears. Help me to look to You for help more often so that I can be radiant with Your joy.”