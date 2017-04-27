Social Media Apps Are Playing Us

That article really hit home for me. I’m single, which means that I don’t exactly have any built-in spouse or kids to talk to at the end of the evening. So what do I do? I sit right next to my phone. When my screen lights up, I light up. You’d think it was Christmas morning.

I really do think that Justin Harris (the guy from Google mentioned above) is on to something when he says that social media apps in particular are designed to be habit-forming.

So why do we buy into it if we know we’re getting played?