A Special Message from Eric

For more than six years, it has been an absolute honor and privilege to help encourage you and this community through The River. You’ve allowed me to share in the joys and struggles in life, and helped me to grow in my faith.

During this time, I have continued to live more than an hour from The River studios. A long commute, a 3AM wakeup call, combined with having a young family all present some unique challenges. It is with mixed emotions that I share with you that I will be leaving to pursue the next chapter that God has for me, and this chapter allows me to be more present with my family.

Sharing my life with you and encouraging you has been a joy, but the truly humbling part is finding that The River’s ministry is a two-way street with so many of you graciously uplifting me. Meeting you face-to-face, hearing your stories and being a part of your community has been a highlight of my life for which I will be ever grateful.

Eric Faulds

