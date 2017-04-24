A Special Message from Eric
For more than six years, it has been an absolute honor and privilege to help encourage you and this community through The River. You’ve allowed me to share in the joys and struggles in life, and helped me to grow in my faith.
During this time, I have continued to live more than an hour from The River studios. A long commute, a 3AM wakeup call, combined with having a young family all present some unique challenges. It is with mixed emotions that I share with you that I will be leaving to pursue the next chapter that God has for me, and this chapter allows me to be more present with my family.
Sharing my life with you and encouraging you has been a joy, but the truly humbling part is finding that The River’s ministry is a two-way street with so many of you graciously uplifting me. Meeting you face-to-face, hearing your stories and being a part of your community has been a highlight of my life for which I will be ever grateful.
Eric Faulds
2 Comments
Leave a Comment
God bless you as you embark on the next chapter of your life Eric!! Thanks for bringing such wonderful positivity to the River! You will be missed!!
Hi Eric. Praying the Lord’s blessings on you and your family. You are a wise man of God to make that decision! I lost my 20 year old daughter 4 years ago on New Year’s Day when she spent the night a friend from church house. She had epilepsy and I did not have the chance to tell her goodbye. She could not drive so she relied on me, family and friends to take her places. I am so thankful to the Lord she was a Christian young lady and that is what keeps me going. I go to different events and share of “love story” written by the Lord.
I also drive 1.5 hours one way to work so I totally get it! Be blessed and keep the faith.