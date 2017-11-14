Tasty and Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and we all know it can be pretty hard to stick to a healthy lifestyle around the holidays. Lots of times healthy food doesn’t taste very good or it’s pretty bland. So we came up with a list of delicious food for your Thanksgiving table that’s not only healthy, but delicious too!

For Dinner

Cheesed up Mashies – What’s Thanksgiving without the Mashed Potatoes? This recipe takes cauliflower to a new level, and we bet if you don’t tell anyone, they won’t even notice the difference. This recipe is super easy and packs a ton of flavor.

Holiday Stuffed Portabellas –I’m not going to lie…Stuffing is my kryptonite. I LOVE IT and could easily eat an entire plate of it without thinking twice. Which is why this is a tasty way to help with portion control. The nice thing about them is you can make a smaller portion if you are going to be the only one eating them, and it’s just as easy to make some for the whole party. The recipe is easy and oh-so flavorful.

Rockin’ Lean Bean Casserole – It’s hard to believe that the yummy green bean casserole that Grandma makes is filled with tons of calories, because it’s green beans! Thankfully this recipe keeps the great flavor, but with only half the calories. This is one that will be on my table for years to come.

For Dessert

Of course we can’t forget about dessert! If I had my way I’d eat dessert first. Lucky for you we have an option for both the pumpkin lovers and the apple lovers as well.

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake – I know pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving meal staple, but after eating this cheesecake you won’t even remember that you didn’t eat any pie.

Apple Streusel Slab Pie – For you non-pumpkin lovers out there, this is the perfect way to end the meal. It’s flavorful and does the trick to soothe that sweet tooth.

If you give these a try or have your own healthy go-to recipe, let us know in the comments below!