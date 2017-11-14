Thankfulness – A Key to Having Peace
During the month of November, I’m concentrating on filling my life with 30 Days of Gratitude.
I spend each day focusing on something that I’m grateful for, and thank God for what He is doing in my life, what He has done in the past, and for what He will do in the future because He is faithful – consistent in what He does.
One of the biggest things that jumped out at me at the onset was Philippians 4:6-7.
“Don’t worry about anything; instead pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.”
Thankfulness is KEY to having a life filled with peace. It all has to do with your response to adversity – what to do in the face of it, and what will happen if you do it the way as is instructed.
Here are four keys to living a life filled with peace no matter what storms hit:
Key #1: Don’t worry about anything – this is a choice. Choose to TRUST God and His heart for you.
Key #2: Pray about everything – have open communication with God first and foremost at all times.
Key #3: Tell God your needs – let Him know point blank what you need, and be specific about those needs.
Key #4: THANK HIM for all He has done! This is an integral part. Thank God for what He has done, where you’ve seen Him work in the past, and remember how the Cross is presently affecting your situation to ultimately bring a redemptive end to it.
When you follow this simple guideline, you will find that your mind and heart will be guarded by peace (like an umpire making the call to not let anything disturb you), and you will not be consumed by worry and confusion. His peace will stand guard over you, and you will not be swayed by every single thing that tries to get your focus off of Him and His plan for your life.
