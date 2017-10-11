104.9 the River and Schoedinger’s The Extra Mile

The Extra Mile is about recognizing and rewarding amazing people who are doing amazing things for our community or for others… something that is very important to both 104.9 the River and our friends at Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Services. We need your help finding people who are making a difference, big or small, and not doing it for recognition… but because their hearts are just that big.
Does that description bring someone to your mind? Tell us their story below – and each month we will pick one person to honor. We’ll share their story on this page and send them a gift to thank them for all they have given to those around them.
The Extra Mile Winners
Every other month we will pick one person to honor and share their story here. Check back often to read inspiring stories!
Kelli from Columbus September Winner
Kelli has been a volunteer at the James Cancer Center, transporting cancer patients to and from their appointments. She often has to take off work to do so, since the appointments often fall in the middle of the day. And she does it all so generously and cheerfully. Her friend Karen told us how she recently has been helping one patient check off his bucket list items, even arranging for him to hold a falcon with a professional falconer. We love how intentional she is, and we’re happy to name her our Extra Mile Winner for September! Thank you for all you do, Kelli!
Caleb from Zanesville July Winner
Caleb is 13 years old… and already taking care of other kids. For the last five years, Caleb has been collecting new toys and monetary donations for patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network. His venture become an official organization a few years ago called Caleb Cares 4 Kids, and last year alone he donated 500 toys to the hospital and $1,500 to Children’s Miracle Foundation. We love that he has such a heart for others and decided to do something even at such a young age. People like Caleb change the world. We’re honored to encourage him by naming him our Extra Mile Winner for the month of July. Way to go, Caleb!
Amber from Circleville May Winner
Amber has 5 boys of her own… and fosters 5 more, between the ages of 6 months and 6 years old. With 10 kids in all, Amber would have every excuse to be “too busy to help.” But she never is. Amber was nominated by her mom Betty, who told us that she not only loves on her 10 kids and her elderly grandparents— she also is always willing to help anyone, anytime, anywhere. In fact, she so loves helping people that she’s going to school full time to become a licensed clinical counselor. Amber, we love your heart for others and we’re honored to name you as our May Extra Mile winner. Thanks for all you do!