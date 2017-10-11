104.9 the River and Schoedinger’s The Extra Mile

The Extra Mile is about recognizing and rewarding amazing people who are doing amazing things for our community or for others… something that is very important to both 104.9 the River and our friends at Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Services. We need your help finding people who are making a difference, big or small, and not doing it for recognition… but because their hearts are just that big.

Does that description bring someone to your mind? Tell us their story below – and each month we will pick one person to honor. We’ll share their story on this page and send them a gift to thank them for all they have given to those around them.