The River’s New Columbus Radio Stations
The River just launched 2 new radio stations as an outreach to the community! Why, you ask? Because we listened to you and heard that a lot of River listeners fall into one or more of these categories:
- I like the River, but I’m looking for music I can really rock out to.
- I want music that’s clean but awesome for workouts. Stuff with a good beat to keep me going.
- I have kids who feel disconnected from The River’s music now that they’re teenagers. They’re looking for something with a “younger” feel.
If you fall into those categories or are genuinely curious as to what these two new stations are all about, you should check out TheVibeHD and oRockHD.
TheVibeHD is Columbus’ Hits & Positive Hip Hop, and oRockHD is Columbus’ Positive Rock Alternative. If one of those sounds like something you wanna check out, see how you can listen below! We’d love to hear your feedback, so once you’ve listened a bit, please share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Listen on your HD radio:
Listen on your phone:
Download the 104.9 the River mobile app and click the button between the play/pause and the volume buttons. It will give you options for what station you want to listen to.
Listen online:
Click which station you’d like to listen to below (thevibehd.com | orockhd.com).
7 Comments
Leave a Comment
I wish your rock station were online. I’ve been a Christian for 30 years and church people seem to think Christians only listen to top 20 middle of the road pop music. Christian rock stations are hard to find and always relegated to the back seat of Christian radio.
Thank you for your comment, Mike! You can actually check out oRock HD at http://www.orockhd.com/ It’s our positive rock alternative station. Hope you enjoy it!
I am beyond excited to hear this and love the music!! I am a teen and enjoy listening to Christian music but sometimes the river would be too slow so this is perfect. At the same time, I listen to my car radio but like every other high schooler I know, I have a crappy car with a radio that barely works. I would love this opportunity but cannot use it or spread it with my friends because no teen is able to afford a special HD radio so it is disappointing now.
Hi Daryn! We are so glad you like the music. We realize it’s tough not to be able to listen to it in the car, but we’re hoping when you’re near your computer or phone you can still enjoy it! Thanks for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate you.
Awesome!!!!! Exactly what we have been looking for…. Six kids- ages 8 – 17….SO EXCITED
Love it! Keep making a difference!!
Thank you for listening! We’re excited that you enjoy it.