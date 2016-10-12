The River’s New Columbus Radio Stations

The River just launched 2 new radio stations as an outreach to the community! Why, you ask? Because we listened to you and heard that a lot of River listeners fall into one or more of these categories:

I like the River, but I’m looking for music I can really rock out to.

I want music that’s clean but awesome for workouts. Stuff with a good beat to keep me going.

I have kids who feel disconnected from The River’s music now that they’re teenagers. They’re looking for something with a “younger” feel.

If you fall into those categories or are genuinely curious as to what these two new stations are all about, you should check out TheVibeHD and oRockHD.

TheVibeHD is Columbus’ Hits & Positive Hip Hop, and oRockHD is Columbus’ Positive Rock Alternative. If one of those sounds like something you wanna check out, see how you can listen below! We’d love to hear your feedback, so once you’ve listened a bit, please share your thoughts in the comments section below.