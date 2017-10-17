Three Cozy Oat Recipes

I am a firm believer in using what you have when baking, so I tried to find a few recipes that would utilize stuff I had on hand in my pantry and fridge. A common theme emerged as I realized I seem to always have oats on hand. So I pulled out a few of my favorite oat recipes to share.

These are my go-to’s for group snack nights, road trips, or homemade treats.

The first one to share is a Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookie Recipe. I was a chocolate chip girl growing up. And it’s a real shame, because I was missing out BIG TIME. These guys are chewy goodness stuffed with butterscotch chips and oats. Perfect to keep around all week as a post-dinner dessert or to bake when you’re taking snacks somewhere. It’s a nice toss up from your classic chocolate chip cookie. Dip them in coffee and you take it from a 10/10 to a 15/10. So good.

Next on the oat list is a Cranberry Oat Bar Recipe. I pull this one out every year when I have to take a dessert to small group or a family get-together because it’s incredibly easy to make and can be versatile. Let the pan cool and cut them into finger-sized cubes or put a big slice into a bowl, heat it up, and top with ice cream. Game-changer.

The last one I want to share is for on-the-go people. Fall is my favorite, and I always want it to slow down, but unfortunately it seems to be the busiest season of all. Apple picking at Lynd’s, family pictures, pumpkin carvings, oh my! It’s just jam-packed. I tend to eat worse because I don’t take the time to make little snacks to satisfy my “in-between-big-meal-hunger-attacks.” I need me some protein in those moments, so I’m sharing an Oat & Peanut Butter Protein Ball Recipe with some variations to fit your taste. You’ll love them on road trips or when you’re running out of the house and need an energy boost.

Pick one or all three for your cozy fall adventures. Let me know what you think!

Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookie Recipe

Cranberry Oat Bars Recipe

Oat & Peanut Butter Protein Balls Recipe

