Three Easy Ways to Start a Rainy Day Fund

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue about the recent birth of his son and the scary experience they had after reminds us that we’ll do anything for someone we love.

Some friends of ours from church are going through an extended time at the hospital with a very premature newborn themselves and are there with him constantly. We recently lost my wife’s mom to Alzheimer’s, but Jules was able to spend Nana’s last days and hours with her. All these things have one thing in common: Things in our lives happen. Dramatic things that can take all your time, your energy and a TON of money.

Having your financial act together isn’t just a “hey I need to pay some stuff off now” kind of thing. It’s a lifestyle thing, because somewhere down the line, something is going to happen. You’ll have a rainy day. Yeah, Jimmy Kimmel makes a ton of money, but those days in the hospital and that open heart surgery on his newborn weren’t cheap. My friends aren’t rock stars or actors, but they had their financial act together and it allowed them to be where they needed to be: with their son. My wife and I started getting our act together 10 years ago, and by doing that then, Jules was able to leave her job now so she could be where she needed to be – helping to care for her mom 24-7 for more than a month.