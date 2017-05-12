An Unexpected Card from Mom

I got a card in the mail yesterday.

I shredded the envelope like a kid on Christmas morning, because I could tell it wasn’t one of those fake cursive ones from State Farm asking you to bundle your auto and home insurance. They try to trick me every time, but I’ve caught on to their schemes…

Anyway, the front of the card read: “Thinking of you on Mother’s Day.”

You can imagine my confusion, considering… I’m not a Mom. I giggled a little at the thought of someone accidentally sending that to me. I cracked the card open. I had to find out who made the mix-up. On the inside, I noticed the pretty curls of my mom’s handwriting.

The card was for me.

She wrote: