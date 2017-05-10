When Mother’s Day Doesn’t Feel Like A Celebration

This weekend is Mother’s Day. For a lot of us, it’s a day we bring home flowers and make dinner for mom and go for a walk with our family. It’s a day that we celebrate, not a day that we struggle.

I fall in this group. But I know that not everyone does.

I know that for some of you, it’s a really hard day. I’ve watched women I love walk tenderly through this day, missing and mourning and hurting quietly. And even though it seems like people don’t notice your hurt, I promise we do. I do. And though I’ve struggled writing this because I see the faces of the women in my life and know I could never find words for what’s in my heart, I want to speak to you. From me, and from everyone who sees your struggle.

To all the mama hearts who haven’t heard a yes to their prayer, who want children and have none… you are seen. You are not passed over. I know it’s a hard struggle. I think there is something special in God’s heart toward you, and he feels your pain — he is always longing for children to call his. And then there’s this: I want you to know, the mama in you is beautiful. I’m sure there are those who you have cared for, who you have already become a mama to in some way. Maybe you know, and maybe you don’t. But I have women in my life who have become a mama to me. And I will never be able to thank them enough. So thank you, for your brave heart. You are so loved.

To all of you mourning your children… you are seen. I can’t find words for why you are in this future you never wanted. We want to make space for your grief—and for your hope. Your future is one of redemption, one that Father God cares about deeply. We know your pain is big… and we are holding you up to a God who is bigger still. Thank you for the way you are still offering your heart, your brave mama soul. Thank you for still talking about your children. We see your children’s legacy in you. We won’t forget.

To all of you missing your mothers… your heart is seen. We celebrate your beautiful mamas – we don’t forget them. We see them in you, the way you carry them in your heart. We miss them with you. We know that they would be proud of you. And I’m praying that there are strong and beautiful and selfless women who step into your pain, who walk alongside you, who mother you and befriend you and celebrate your mom with you today – and that you remember that you have hope, that you are loved, that you are whole.

To all of you who have broken relationships and absent mothers… you are seen. I see the ways that this day makes you uncomfortable, makes you compare, makes you wish. You are not alone. You are not unworthy. You are loved. I’m praying women tell you, that mama women come into your life and dear friends fill the places that feel empty—people who speak your worth into you, who tell you how Father God sees you. We pray over your pain and we are cheering you on, because you aren’t broken. We want you to hear it today. You are wanted.

This Mother’s Day, we’re celebrating our moms… but we’re also celebrating the brave mama-hearts in each of you. We’re celebrating and covering and coming alongside of you. Because there is a beautiful reflection of God’s heart that he put deep in the soul of every woman… and we see it in you, no matter where you feel you are at. We are celebrating that today – that no matter what you’ve gone through, or what you carry – you are known and you are loved, and God is dedicated to showing you his heart. We’re honored to be in this with you. Because you are worth celebrating, just as you are.

