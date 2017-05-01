Worry.

Such a tricky thing isn’t it? You worry because you care. Because if you didn’t, then you wouldn’t be caught by surprise by bad news. And by the way, doesn’t worry motivate you to try to find a solution to a very real problem?

Worry used to be a way of life for me. Fear seemed to come in like the tide and bring in debris that would wash upon the shore of my heart. It would clutter my thoughts and feelings much longer than what was healthy. It seemed to completely incapacitate me; so much so that I had to breathe into a brown paper bag because it felt like I was suffocating and couldn’t catch my breath.

This must be the core of the very reason why Jesus not only encourages us, but literally commands us to not be super focused on the “what if’s” of life in Matthew 6:34.