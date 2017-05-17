Beauty for Ashes

During that time, I had allowed fear and unhealthy relationships to rule my life. After several years of enormous amounts of emotional pain and stress, my body pretty much said, “enough”, and started to slowly shut down. I had lost so much – and the biggest loss was the hope of ever having a happy, normal life.

Wow. The enemy sure knows how to bait us with his lies doesn’t he? He is aware of the blessings and amazing plan that God has in store for us and does his best to ruin it. He throws out a bunch of lies and hopes that we’ll fall for them, which I did. But God had a different plan for me – so I’m here today to tell you “the rest of the story”.

At the lowest point, I remember hearing the enemy say that he wanted to take my life.

And as these words echoed in my ear, I grabbed my Bible and randomly opened it. A small stream of light fell on the following verse, “I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the Lord.” Ps 118:17. I kid you not, when I read that, a virtual *SPARK* lit up inside the center of my body, right there in the pit of my stomach.