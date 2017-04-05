Empty Nest – When Goodbye Stinks

If you’ve ever dealt with empty nest syndrome, then you understand the ridiculous amount of pain that it can cause those left in its wake.

How in the world does a Momma ever fully prepare for her kids leaving the nest? Since my daughter was born it’s felt like I’ve been on the wings of a soaring bird, enjoying life to the fullest and riding the best air currents in the skies. She’s my best friend and we’ve been hooked at the hip for nearly a quarter of a century…but now she’s signed up for a ministry school in California, and reality has hit us both; this is gonna hurt, a lot.

Don’t get me wrong, I want her to go and believe it’s part of God’s amazing plan for her life; can you believe that I was the one that encouraged her to do it? WHAT WAS I THINKING??? Did I have a moment of insanity when I encouraged her to do this…and what I mean is, “ do this to me ?” This has got to be the hardest transition that any parent goes through, and I for one, am not ready at all. Wowee…the river of tears has been flowing for a few months already.

I truly welcome the boatload of advice (to ride on top of the river instead of being sucked into the undertow of empty nest depression) that several friends have offered up.

My hope is that some of these empty nest painkiller ideas will help you too if/when you have to say goodbye to someone special.

Things to do when you have an empty nest:

Join a Ladies Bible Study Get a Puppy Have coffee with friends Go on long walks Skype, Text, Facetime regularly Stay busy, but Be Still and Know that He is God. Don’t be surprised if conflict comes during the separation, that’s normal Be gentle and let grace abound, this is a part of growing for both parent and child Spend more time with your church and family Take a photo of them and keep it close at all times Call every day, have others pray for you Cry then get busy rearranging the house, garage, basement, etc Focus on hubby and find new areas sound town to explore Don’t be too hard on yourself Have young adults over to the house that need a mom or mentoring Borrow other people’s kids and bless them Bribe them to come home with pizza and donuts Visit them often if possible or move closer Go on little getaways with hubby, reconnect Send care packages back and forth in the same special box Look forward to having Grandkids someday Foster a child or become a big sister to a child in need Set a routine for updates and check-ins, weekly phone calls Focus on the positives Make a list of things you’d like to do after they leave Clean your empty nest; new hobbies Today God told me to, “Look for ways to love them from far away, ways to bless others too; be outward focused instead of being loss and pain focused.”

Remember…YOU are LOVED, empty nest and all!

Back To Blog