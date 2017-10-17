No-Carving Pumpkin Decorating Ideas

Carving pumpkins can be a lot of fun, but that also means a slimy mess afterwards. And it makes your pumpkins rot so much sooner. So this year, I thought it would be fun to come up with some unique ways to decorate incredibly cute pumpkins without having to carve them. Are you up to the challenge?

Paint

This is a pretty easy technique to go with. You can use traditional paint on the pumpkin or spray paint to decorate it. Depending on the type of look you want you can even use some chalkboard paint or glow in the dark paint. While you’re painting you may even want to use some stencils or stamps for a nice added touch. You can make a custom lettered pumpkin that would look amazing on your front porch.

Glitter

Who doesn’t love glitter? We know that kids do! You’ll want to make sure to put your pumpkins on newspaper or something that you won’t mind throwing away for easy clean up. Cover your pumpkin in glue and cover it in glitter. Easy enough! For those super small pumpkins, you can put the glitter in a Ziploc bag, cover your pumpkin in glue, and then shake the bag up with the pumpkin inside to decorate.

Seqins, rhinestones etc.

If your kiddos are looking to make some glamorous pumpkins this year there are plenty of options. Simply glue on some sequins in a cute pattern, rhinestones, old buttons, put on some ribbon. The sky is the limit. This is a really great and easy way for the kids to get creative.

Decoupage

Decoupage is the art or craft of decorating objects with paper cut-outs. You can get some pictures from magazines, or some really cool print outs from your computer or have the kiddos draw something on a piece of paper to make their pumpkins look extra special. After you’ve found the pictures that you want place them on the pumpkins how you would like, glue them on and then finish them with a varnish.

Stickers

This one is the easiest choice but can make some really cool pumpkins. You can get stickers from any store and simply just place them on your pumpkin to create the perfect look you’re going for.

There are tons of ways to decorate your pumpkins, so if there are any on our list that you’d like to share, let us know in the comments so we can give them a try!