Say Yes to God and Be Changed

I knew it would be a lot of responsibility and work… and I couldn’t even find the interest to do my homework.

I spent the rest of June trying not to think about leading Bible study. “No” was still the answer. After about a month had gone by, I saw my study leader at church. She let me know she’d had the same fears and reservations. She said her life changed after she said yes, because she felt like she was saying “Yes” to God. She encouraged me to actually sit down and pray about it; to not think about why I didn’t want to lead, but why God would want me to lead.

So, I did. I did exactly what she suggested. And you know what, she was right. I was changed just by the initial thought of doing something that would make God happy. I’d be serving Him, learning more about His word and loving on His people. So I said YES!

Summer came to a close and I began my very first study. I was a little scared and nervous, but mostly happy. Happy that I put my wants and thoughts behind me. Happy that I put God first. Happy that I said yes.

I continue to change and grow in my knowledge and love of God, His word, and His people as I lead Bible study. If I said no, I would have missed out on this incredible blessing.