Say Yes to God and Be Changed
How can you be changed for God? How can you grow closer to God? The quickest way that I know of is to put God first – to say “Yes” to God!
I learned this when I said yes to leading a Bible study at church. I’ve been leading it for a couple years now, and it has been an absolute blessing to me. It’s changed me for the better and I feel closer to God through the study of His Word. Although it can be a lot of work, I love it! It feels great to serve and help.
About 6 years ago, a very good friend of mine started attending a women’s Bible study. She was enjoying it and asked me to come along. Did I say yes, like I should have? Nope! My answer was “thank you, but no thank you,” accompanied by some excuse. But to her credit, my friend was never deterred. She asked me again, several times. And several times, my answer was no. But, one day, she asked again.
This time, I could not come up with an excuse; so I relented. The next week, I went to my first Bible study…ever. I liked spending time with my friend, I liked the other ladies, and the discussions were interesting. But when I’d get home, I’d get “too busy” to do the reading. I’d show up to class without having done my homework.
I didn’t participate much and I was ready to give up, feeling like I had been right all along.
Praise be to God that I didn’t quit! At just the right time, we started a new study that held my attention. I did most of my homework and actually talked in class. I was enjoying the class a lot more than I had before.
Then one sunny morning in June, the phone rang. It was my study leader. She was moving to another state and wanted me to take over her leadership of the class. She told me that God had put it upon her heart that I should replace her. In total surprise, I told her I’d give it some thought and prayer.
I knew it would be a lot of responsibility and work… and I couldn’t even find the interest to do my homework.
I spent the rest of June trying not to think about leading Bible study. “No” was still the answer. After about a month had gone by, I saw my study leader at church. She let me know she’d had the same fears and reservations. She said her life changed after she said yes, because she felt like she was saying “Yes” to God. She encouraged me to actually sit down and pray about it; to not think about why I didn’t want to lead, but why God would want me to lead.
So, I did. I did exactly what she suggested. And you know what, she was right. I was changed just by the initial thought of doing something that would make God happy. I’d be serving Him, learning more about His word and loving on His people. So I said YES!
Summer came to a close and I began my very first study. I was a little scared and nervous, but mostly happy. Happy that I put my wants and thoughts behind me. Happy that I put God first. Happy that I said yes.
I continue to change and grow in my knowledge and love of God, His word, and His people as I lead Bible study. If I said no, I would have missed out on this incredible blessing.
