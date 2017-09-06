Starting a Plan for Your Money

This week, Jules and I are “counting the cost” by getting prices for tile and fixtures and 2 x 4 studs. We have a budget and we’re working on the plan – which is good because I’m not sure how long it’ll be until Jules finds the hidden sledgehammer.

Do you have a plan for your money? Here are a few tips that can help:

1. Make a budget every month. Don’t fly by the seat of your pants; tell your money where to go. You’ll feel like you have more money because you actually will.

2. Use cash instead of just swiping away with a card. Many studies show that spending cash is more emotionally difficult because it activates pain sensors in our brain. You’ll spend differently.

3. Get some help. I coach a lot of people on their finances and lead a class called Financial Peace University. It’s a great plan for your finances and it’s taught all over the city in different places at times.

Let me know what you think by connecting with me!

-Greg Murray