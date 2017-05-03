Trails to Try in Central Ohio

Feel the need to get away from the noise and business of the day to day? A couple hours on a walk is usually just what the doctor ordered.

Columbus isn’t exactly known for its great outdoor scenery, but it does have some fantastic afternoon getaway locations. Having nothing but the sound of the wind through the pine trees can be just what the crowded mind needs in a busy spring season. Here is my personal list of favorite trails in Central Ohio.

My favorite trails around Central Ohio

1.Overlook Trail at Highbanks Metro Park (4.8 Miles)

This is a great forested trail made of four smaller hikes. Take the slightly hilly Dripping Rock Trail (2.4 miles) to the Overlook Trail, which is nearly completely covered in woods (1.3 miles) for a spectacular Cliff side view of the Olentangy River from about 150 feet up.

2. Columbus Park of Roses (13 Miles)

For those of you in the north side of the city, the Park of Roses is a fantastic place to get away from the noise. There are very large open field areas and a walking path through some very well kept garden beds. Continuing through the field area, you will find the Olentangy Trail. Take it south onto the Scioto Trail to get to the downtown area and eventually Scioto Audubon Metro Park. Take it north to pass several small parks on your way into Worthington.

3. Multipurpose Trail at Sharon Woods Metro Park (3.8 miles)

For an easy peaceful walk, head up to Sharon Woods Metro Park in Westerville. This park is relatively small compared to Highbanks and the Park of Roses. It’s made up of a 5 small trails that very from a distance of 0.3 miles to a 3.8 mile paved loop.